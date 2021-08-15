Qixi love story: Sweet moments of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan

00:21

The Qixi festival marks the annual meeting between a fairy and a human whose love was forbidden in Chinese mythology. Also known as the Double Seventh Festival, it falls on the 7th day of the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. The festival encapsulating the meanings of great romance and unwavering love, is now celebrated as Chinese Valentine’s Day. Qixi falls on August 14 of this year. On this special day, let’s watch the love story of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. Married for 34 years, Xi and Peng are considered by many in China to be a good example of marriage.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan on Dongshan Island, southeast China’s Fujian Province, in 1987. / Xinhua Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan on Dongshan Island, southeast China’s Fujian Province, in 1987. / Xinhua

“A responsible husband” Xi is widely known as a good leader determined to wholeheartedly serve the people, but also a great companion and a “responsible husband,” in Peng’s words. “I have a very happy family. My wife and I both have our own careers, but we work together to build the family,” said Xi, then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP), in a TV interview. in 2004. Although Xi and Peng were separated by their professional duties most of the time, they shared a mutual understanding and concern for each other. It is quite cold in the winter in Fujian Province where Xi worked, so Peng sewed a quilt for her husband. When Peng was working with the Spring Festival Gala, Xi would bake dumplings and wait for his wife to come home for the reunion dinner.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in September 1989. / Xinhua Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in September 1989. / Xinhua

“After being married for over a decade, I call my wife by phone every day, even though we don’t have a lot of time to be together,” he said in the interview. Twenty-one photos were spotted in the office where President Xi gave his 2021 New Year’s speech along with several family photos, including one of Xi and Peng in front of the Great Fountain (Dashuifa), one of the most well-known sites. ruins of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing and a single photo of Peng in his youth.

Xi Jinping delivers his 2021 New Year’s speech in his Beijing, China office on December 31, 2020. / CMG Xi Jinping delivers his 2021 New Year’s speech in his Beijing, China office on December 31, 2020. / CMG

A humble and frugal couple Xi and Peng got married in September 1987. They had a simple dinner with a few colleagues and friends as a celebration, instead of a traditional wedding ceremony.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan take photos with local residents when they visit Liangjiahe village, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, February 13, 2015. / Xinhua Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan take photos with local residents when they visit Liangjiahe village, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, February 13, 2015. / Xinhua

On the eve of the 2015 Spring Festival, Xi revisited the village of Liangjiahe in northwest Shaanxi Province, where he had previously worked and lived for nearly seven years. He introduced Peng Liyuan to the residents there with the local accent, saying, “She’s my wife.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan with their daughter and Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun. / Xinhua Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan with their daughter and Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun. / Xinhua

Holding hands on the world stage After making appearances hand-in-hand on the international stage on several occasions, Xi and Peng’s love story has garnered admiration around the world. In Australia, during an inspection of the Chinese Antarctic scientific research vessel Xuelong, when Xi climbed into a higher cabin, he turned and reached out to Peng to help him up. During a state visit to India in September 2014, Peng was invited to sit on a swing. After swaying for a while, she motioned for Xi to join her. He sat up quickly, enjoying the time with Peng on the swing.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan sit on a swing during their visit to Gujarat, India, in September 2014. /China.org.cn Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan sit on a swing during their visit to Gujarat, India, in September 2014. /China.org.cn