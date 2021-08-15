Biden sends 5,000 troops to Afghanistan, blames Trump for Taliban resurgence





President Joe Biden released a White House statement on Saturday accusing his decision to send US troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban’s growing land acquisition over former President Donald Trump’s policies.

Biden said in the statement he would send 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan to complement the 1,000 troops already in the country and the 3,000-strength increase he announced last week, an official said. defense to the Washington Examiner. The president said the move was necessary after inheriting a precarious situation from the previous administration, saying Trump struck a deal with the Taliban in 2019 that put them in a powerful military position. Biden also criticized Trump’s decision to roll back US forces stationed in the country.

“When I came to power, I inherited an agreement made by my predecessor, which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of September 11, 2019, which left the Taliban in the military position. stronger since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces, “Biden said in the statement.” Shortly before leaving office, he also reduced US forces to a bare minimum of 2 500. “

TRUMP CLAIMS WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN WOULD BE “MUCH MORE SUCCESSFUL” WITH IT IN OPERATION

Biden has announced that he is increasing the total number of troops in Afghanistan to 5,000, although Biden and Trump have already worked to remove the US military presence in the country.

The president said he was forced to make a decision between honoring the deal with the Taliban established under the Trump administration and strengthening the US presence in Afghanistan.

“Therefore, when I became president, I had the choice to follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to exit our forces and allied forces safely, or increase our presence and send more American troops. fight again in other countries civil conflict, “he wrote.

Despite the influx of US troops into the country, Biden wrote that he was determined to end the war, stating: “I was the fourth president to preside over a US troop presence in Afghanistan, two Republicans, two Democrats . I wouldn’t and I will. No, take this war to a fifth. “

Trump has spoken out against Biden’s move, calling the president weak and unable to show strength against the Taliban leadership. The former president said on Friday that he “had personally had discussions with key Taliban leaders in which they understood that what they were doing now would not be acceptable.”

“It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood it better than anyone,” he continued.

Former President George W. Bush has also criticized the policies of the Biden administration in Afghanistan.

“I fear that Afghan women and girls suffer unspeakable harm” after the departure of troops from Afghanistan, said the former Republican president last month. “It’s amazing how much this society has changed since the brutality of the Taliban.”

Retired Army General David Petraeus on Friday called the situation “a huge national security setback.”

“Those who made this decision must own it and the consequences of it,” he told WABC’s Rita Cosby of Biden’s planned troop withdrawal, adding that the situation in Afghanistan was “tragic, regrettable, [and] frankly preventable. “

The Taliban moved quickly in a weeklong blitz to capture land in Afghanistan. As of Friday, the group seized the country’s second and third largest cities, prompting the Biden administration to urge the evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul.

Last week, Biden announced his initial plan to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan. That figure was raised during Saturday’s announcement that a total of 5,000 US troops would be assigned to the region.

