Unilateral invocation of the tragic events of 1947 by shameful Modi: FO – Pakistan





Published on August 14, 2021 7:37 p.m.

Distorting history and stoking communitarianism was the strong point of the RSS-BJP regime

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday, as he commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on the events of 1947, said he was ashamed to invoke any unilaterally the tragic events and mass migration following independence in 1947. Responding to questions about what the Indian Prime Minister said, the spokesperson said that no modern state is more at odds with itself than the state of India – the so-called “greatest democracy”. “It is shameful that the followers of the ‘Hindutva’ ideology, and the purveyors of hatred and violence, so hypocritically and unilaterally invoke the tragic events and the massive migrations that have occurred following independence in 1947 ”, he commented. The spokesperson said that distorting history and stoking communalism were the strong points of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go so far as to sow new dissension for electoral gains, he said. “We are sure that people of good will in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt which only seeks to divide,” added the spokesperson. Dasu terrorist attack Previously, the foreign ministry spokesman had categorically rejected Kulbhushan Jadhav’s “absurd remarks”, denying his involvement in the recent terrorist attack on Dasu. “Fully exposed, India generally resorts to fallacy, obfuscation and remanufacturing. Tasteless denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change the facts, ”the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Pakistan has repeatedly presented compelling evidence of active planning, promotion, aid, aiding and abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the spokesperson said. Pakistan presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, he also presented evidence of India’s involvement in the Lahore attack. The most familiar and undeniable face of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan was Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav – caught red-handed in March 2016, it was added. “We reiterate our call on India to renounce the use of state terrorism as a political instrument. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations endangering regional peace and security, ”the spokesperson said.

