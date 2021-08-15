New Research Says Trump Helped Americans Adopt Beliefs That Override Social Distancing Standards





People who endorsed President Donald Trump’s denials of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic were more likely to adopt justifications for deviant behavior related to social distancing, new research found in the early stages of the disease showed. the coronavirus epidemic. The study was published in the scientific journal Deviant Behavior.

“There were two considerations underlying our interest in this topic. First, it was clear to us that the pandemic would have a major impact on American society. We had no idea it would result in over 600,000 deaths. Yet we knew it would have a significant impact, ”said study author Francis T. Cullen, emeritus research professor emeritus of criminal justice at the University of Cincinnati.

“Second, we believed that unlike other public health crises, the president could be a source of beliefs that encouraged risky behavior rather than discourage it – as would be typical of any other president. President Trump was important because he is charismatic and, we suspected, wielded great influence over a significant portion of the American population. “

“The question was whether his denials of the dangers of the pandemic would affect Americans’ beliefs – in particular, whether they would adopt ‘neutralization techniques’ that would allow them to ignore social distancing behaviors,” Cullen explained. “It was possible that the apparent influence of Donald Trump was false and explained by factors such as low self-control (willingness to take risks), political parties and beliefs, fear of COVID and demographics . “

“Ultimately, the question we addressed is: Did Donald Trump’s denials of the dangers of the pandemic help Americans adopt beliefs that would neutralize standards of social distancing and allow, if not encouraged non-compliance with these standards? “

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the SARSCoV2 outbreak a global pandemic. Governments around the world have urged people to follow preventive health measures such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

On March 2829, 2020, approximately four weeks after the first reported COVID-19 death in the United States, Cullen and his colleagues used Amazon’s Mechanical Turk platform to survey 989 U.S. residents. The survey included a wide variety of personal, political and socio-demographic factors. In addition, he asked the participant his level of agreement with several public statements made by Trump.

Cullen and his colleagues found that about one in five Americans agreed with Trump’s denials of the dangers of the pandemic.

About 34% agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “According to President Trump, the coronavirus was invented by the Chinese and we have every right to call it the ‘Chinese Virus'”, 27 , 8% agreed that “As President Trump says, we need to make sure the ‘cure is not worse than disease’, that is, we need to open up the economy soon, even if it means more people are getting sick and at risk of dying, “18.3% agreed that” President Trump is right when he says the coronavirus is primarily a hoax used by Democrats to prevent his re-election ” , and 18.3% agreed that “it’s a good idea to follow President Trump’s advice to have everyone fill churches on Easter Sunday, which is April 12. “

As part of the survey, participants also indicated the extent to which they agree or disagree with five neutralization techniques related to COVID-19:

“If I go out in public, it will be because other people, like my friends, are pushing me to do it.” to be infected with me, it would be their fault if they didn’t stay home or keep their distance. “Sometimes I have to go out in public because other people depend on me to help them. “

The researchers found that self-control, moral foundations, the perception that the world is dangerous, fear of the virus, education, marital status, age, gender and income were all correlated with approval of these neutralization techniques. But the deal with Trump’s pandemic denials was the strongest predictor of approval of these neutralization techniques.

The results provide evidence that Trump’s statements motivated Americans to adopt beliefs associated with ignoring social distancing standards.

“President Trump is a historic leader who has the power to shape the beliefs and behavior of many Americas,” Cullen told PsyPost. “During the pandemic, his denials of the serious health risks of COVID-19 helped the public – from the onset of the pandemic – embrace beliefs that would allow violations of social distancing standards. By being the “chief denier,” he contributed to the public health crisis in the United States and possibly the illness and death of countless Americans who placed their trust in him.

However, Cullen noted that the study was only about endorsing neutralizing beliefs. “We didn’t measure whether these beliefs lead subjects to ignore social distancing standards or get sick. These effects are plausible, but they are not demonstrated by our study, ”he explained.

But the results are consistent with another study conducted by the researchers, which found that support for Trump was associated with intentions to defy social distancing guidelines.

Previous research also found that Americans who used Trump’s briefings to gain information about COVID-19 were less likely to view the coronavirus as a serious health problem, less likely to view public health advice as effective, and less likely to find public health advice easy to follow.

“The president’s business. In this case, the public’s trust in Donald Trump leads them to adopt beliefs that would allow them to adopt behaviors that are dangerous to their health, ”Cullen said. “Consider the counterfactual: if President Trump, who was aware of the dangers of COVID from the start, went out of his way to get people to wear ‘MAGA masks’ and saying he was going to ‘crush the virus.’ It could have been a source of public health.

“Combined with his support for funding vaccine development, he could have been a public health hero. Instead, it has been a source of non-compliance and has turned many Republican Party leaders (especially governors) to present vaccines as a threat to freedom. Being the Chief Denarius, one can argue that many of its most loyal supporters have made choices that have cost them their health and even their lives.

The study, “The Denier in Chief: Faith in Trump and Techniques of Neutralization in a Pandemic”, was written by Francis T. Cullen, Amanda Graham, Cheryl Lero Jonson, Justin T. Pickett, Melissa M. Sloan and Murat Haner .

