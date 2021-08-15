Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan: the story of the marriage that unites China





By honoring his parents and loving his wife and daughter, Xi Jinping places great importance on his family. He once said in an interview: I have a very happy family, my wife and I have our respective careers and we are building our family together . Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan have spent more than 30 years together. The photos of his wife are placed in his office. She accompanied her husband to Liangjiahe, (a small village on the Loess Plateau where Xi worked and lived for seven years) to visit local people. The imperceptible movements reveal the happiness, the love between husband and wife. They got married without having a wedding ceremony Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan fell in love with him in 1986 and got married in Xiamen in September 1987. In fact, they did not organize any wedding ceremony for their marriage, recalled Wang Jinshui, a colleague of Xi Jinping. ‘he worked in Xiamen. I call my wife everyday After the wedding, due to their respective careers, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan could not be together, but they still managed to understand and support each other. Peng Liyuan said Xi Jinping was a capable husband and father. On August 14, 2004, in a media interview, Xi Jinping, then secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Province Committee, spoke about his family life: I have a very happy family, my wife and I have our careers. respective companies and I make a phone call every day. They are both very humble and always keep a low profile Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan named their daughter Mingze, which in Chinese means light and shine with the hope that she is an honest person and useful to society. When Xi Jinping was working in Ningde, Fujian Province, whenever Peng Liyuan came to visit her husband, she would buy train tickets for herself or request a ride. Xi Jinping and his wife are both very humble people and always keep a low profile, treating me like family, recalls Xing Changbao, who was more in touch with Xi at the time. Photos of his wife are placed in his office The imperceptible movements show the tenderness of a Chinese family Today’s society is changing rapidly. People work quietly and go everywhere for a living, but one should not forget the true feelings of the world and have them cut off from the long distance, forgotten, forgotten in the daily frenzy or ignored in the struggle of day and night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/xi-jinping-e-sua-moglie-si-tengono-mano-sempre-lamore-non-1969095.html

