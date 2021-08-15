Love Island’s Priya shocks girls as she confesses to ‘dreaming about Boris Johnson’





On Love Island: Unseen Bits, the ladies were talking about their “older” celebrity crushes, and Jeremy Clarkson’s name was thrown out a bit, until Boris Johnson entered the mix. To outside viewers, many knew that Priya had a secret crush on Boris Johnson, but this was the first time Islanders had heard the news. This time, however, Priya also admitted to dreaming about Boris Johnson as well. Priya confessed to having a slight crush on the Prime Minister, Kaz immediately asked her why, which saw the medical student respond, “I’m drawn to blondes, he’s my usual type.”





When asked if she liked his hair, Priya replied, “I love him, but it’s not just his hair, he’s super powerful, but then he’s prime minister, you know he’s driven by his career, ambitious, but inside, quite darling. “It’s BoJo, super cute.” Faye replied, “How do you know that? Do you know him personally? Priya added: “No, but you can just see on TV that he has that sweet side that just came out,” Faye immediately joked: “Really? I think most Brits wouldn’t agree. you, however you do it. “





Defining her specific type as T, Priya added, “Well Boris Johnson with the body of Chris Hemsworth. “It’s the hair, I think it’s just the hair. For me, I’ve dreamed of her hair before,” which definitely amused the girls as Kaz yelled, “Wait, wait, wait, j need this to marinate in my brain. “Have you dreamed of Boris Johnson’s hair? Okay!” The girls were definitely blown away by Priya’s wild confession of her Boris-filled dreams, but it looks like they all managed to laugh at it. Although Priya has a soft spot for blondes, she is in a relationship with handsome brunette Brett and the pair seem like a perfect match.





The couple bond after Priya was forced to choose between Matthew and Brett after only knowing Brett for 24 hours, but she chose to pair up with him, sending Matthew to pack his bags. Brett and Priya, while new, are still gaining public attention after the couple were voted the smartest couple in the villa as they hosted the game show on Friday night. But can the couple survive a public vote? Only time will tell. Love Island returns tomorrow on ITV2 at 9 p.m. ET. For more on the latest Daily Star showbiz news, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

