Laxalt key to GOP overthrowing US Senate





GARDNERVILLE, Nevada US Senator Tom Cotton told a crowd of around 4,000 Republicans that former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is planning to run for the US Senate against outgoing Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

He and other Republican figures rekindled a crowd gathered on Saturday at a rural Nevada cattle ranch, reminding party supporters that the path to retaking the United States Senate midway through next year may depend on Nevada.

The sweltering sun and smoke from forest fires obscuring nearby mountains did little to dampen the energy of conservative activists at the 6th annual Laxalts Basque Fry, an event inspired by barbecues hosted by the great -father of the former Attorney General of Nevada, US Senator Paul Laxalt, son of a Basque immigrant. shepherd.

The event is increasingly becoming a key milestone in the first presidential primary circuit, attracting rising stars in the hopes of building their brand awareness and winning the hearts of voters by tasting local cuisine. Unlike the pork chops and corn on the cob at the Iowa State Fair, Basque Fry’s cuisine includes beans, chorizo, and for the more daring, the event’s signature fries topped with spices and testicles. fried lamb.

A d

Politicians including Cotton, US Representative Mark Amodei and former US Senator Dean Heller traded suits and ties for cowboy and Levis boots, walking through the ranch, congratulating each other and posing for selfies with activists sporting T-shirts that read Fauci Lied and Trump DeSantis 2024. “

Cotton, who declined to say if he plans to try the fries, compared Nevada to Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire and said, with Adam Laxalt as the nominee, maybe it was the best chance for Republicans to overturn a seat in the US Senate. Laxalt has yet to announce his intention to run for office.

Adam, I guess he’s not supposed to say he’ll be your next United States Senator. There are campaign finance rules against this. But what do I care about some stupid rules like that? Adam Laxalt will travel to the United States Senate for Battle Born State in 2022, Cotton said, speaking on a platform built on top of hay bales with the view of the Sierra Nevada as a backdrop .

A d

Cotton also called on US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in tune with the party leadership to represent a swing state like Nevada and said that taking over the US Senate would allow Republicans to contain China’s growing geopolitical power, secure the US-Mexico border and prevent critical race theory from being taught in schools.

Nevada is a fairly divided state, and she voted for the Biden-Schumer agenda down the line, Cotton said.

In Nevada, Democrats currently hold the governorship, both seats in the US Senate and majorities in both state legislatures. But it’s still a swing state, say both sides. Biden beat former President Donald Trump by 2.4 percentage points in the 2020 election and the last two races to represent the state in the US Senate have been decided by less than five percentage points.

Florida Governor Ron De Santis, the keynote speaker at this year’s event, canceled his in-person appearance on Friday due to a possible tropical storm in the southeastern United States. Members of the public fell silent to hear his video message, in which he claimed to live rent-free in Joe Biden’s head and encouraged Laxalt to run for the Senate.

A d

Rumors say DeSantis and Cotton are considering presidential candidacies. But the path to the nomination largely depends on Trump’s intention to participate in the race.

Republicans presented their message for the upcoming midterm elections, highlighting the power of social media platforms, crime, immigration and how schools are teaching children about the role of racism in US history. United.

Big tech has ruthlessly applied the ruling elite’s worldview on everything from COVID to election integrity, you name it. If you fall from orthodoxy, you are going to be canceled, suspended, ripped off. Now is the time for us to stand up, Laxalt said.

Andy Orellana, spokesperson for the Nevada Democratic Victory group working on the re-election of Cortez Masto, described Laxalt as extreme, dishonest and said if he ran he would not focus on Nevada issues.

Adam Laxalt was never honest with the Nevadans, not as attorney general, when he used his elected post to benefit his special interest donors, and not as Trump’s main lackey in Nevada, when ‘he used his platform to spread the big lie and try to overthrow the 2020 election, he said. “Today’s announcement shows that he is still focusing on his DC allies and Trump, not Nevada.

A d

However, the positions that won the most applause from the crowd were around electoral integrity and potential fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Former Trump administration official Ric Grenell and US Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp, who, at a press conference in November 2020, joined Laxalt in claiming that Trump would have won the State of Nevada without voter fraud. Schlapp claimed Trump won the state of Nevada and Grenell said Democrats failed to adequately investigate voter fraud.

Lawyers for the Republican Party and the Trump campaign have lost several offers in Nevada state and federal courts to overturn Bidens’ election victory that gave states six electoral votes to the former vice president.

___

Sam Metz is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/news/politics/2021/08/15/sen-tom-cotton-laxalt-key-to-gop-flipping-the-us-senate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos