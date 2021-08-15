Scout movement strengthened to uplift young people on National Scout Day





In keeping with the Scout slogan “serve endlessly”, we will remain committed to serving in our respective environments by working with sincerity and selflessness. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Scout Movement has stepped up its resolve to educate young people to be skilled and caring on National Scout Day here on Saturday. “In keeping with the Scout slogan ‘serve endlessly’, we will remain committed to serving in our respective environments by working with sincerity and selflessness,” said National Scout Movement Police Commissioner General (Retired) Chairman Budi Waseso , marking the 60th anniversary of National Scout Day here. Waseso noted that the ups and downs of the Scout movement’s journey have not diminished its determination to strive to educate young people to be useful human beings to themselves, their families, their communities and the nation, so that they can contribute to the manifestation of a better world. . The President noted that the theme for Scout Day 2021 was “Scouts are constantly devoting themselves to adapting new habits with discipline and national awareness” with the slogan “Scouts serve endlessly”. During the commemoration, Waseso pointed out that the Scout Movement rewarded members for their accomplishments and dedication, including supporting efforts to fight COVID-19. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic that struck in March 2020 had also hampered or delayed Scouting education activities. Under such conditions, Waseso noted that the front lines are trying to organize activities that can be followed by members from their homes through online or face-to-face activities, with a limited number of participants applying health protocols. Nonetheless, he noted that online activities also face barriers, such as limited support devices and internet access. “However, once again, as Resistance Scouts, we are trying to overcome the problems,” he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) advised Indonesian scouts to become pioneers in the discipline by complying with health protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19. Jokowi told the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Saturday that Scouts should be role models for the public in terms of exercising discipline by wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance, washing their hands and avoiding crowds. Disciplined adherence to health protocols is one of the keys to overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, he stressed. “Indonesian scouts must be at the forefront to protect us, our dear friends and family. If there are any friends who do not follow the sanitary protocols, please remind them and provide them with an understanding,” he stressed. Jokowi. Related news: President asks National Scout Movement to promote discipline, benevolence

