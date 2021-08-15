Red Wall and other poorer areas lose $ 1 billion in development cash after Brexit, despite pledge to upgrade

Red Wall and other poorer parts of England will lose up to $ 1 billion in development money this year due to Brexit, despite Boris Johnson’s vow to bring the country up to standard.

The government pledged to match grants to build local economies by attracting businesses and jobs when the UK left the EU, but has yet to put in place a pledged replacement fund.

Instead, only $ 220million is available across the UK for 2021-2022, and no money has yet been distributed, although the exercise is almost halfway.

The North and Midlands regions, many of which switched to Tories in the 2019 election after the leveling of prime ministers’ pledges, received 500 million a year from EU Structural Funds, according to a new analysis.

Now they will only receive a slice of the € 220m Community Renewal Interim Fund amid further anger that councils have had to make offers, rather than being allocated money based on needs.

Some parts of the South have emerged as new priority areas, despite criticism that other funding pots have been skewed towards conservative constituencies, including those of Cabinet ministers.

In total, English regions received 1.12 billion from the EU in 2018, with the latest figures available suggesting a loss of up to 1 billion this year, depending on allocations from the interim fund.

The biggest likely losers are the Midlands (190m in 2018), Yorkshire (143m), Cornwall (95m), the North West (88m) and the North East (80m), according to the figures obtained by Labor.

Wales will be hit even harder after being able to receive 373 million per year in the EU while Scotland received 125 million per year.

Labor said the revelation mocked the promise to tackle the divide between rich and poor areas, while a group of northern businesses said it suggested leveling would mean nothing.

Some so-called Red Wall areas are taking potentially larger losses than the numbers suggest, as Tees Valley, Durham and South Yorkshire were to move to a higher funding tranche except for Brexit.

The losses follow strong criticism of Mr Johnson’s major leveling speech last month, which he himself admitted lacked elaborate policy measures.

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said the Shared Prosperity Fund promised to replace EU money was crucial to alleviating economic deprivation.

Although it was first offered in 2017, we still have little indication of what it will or how it will work, he protested.

Leveling will mean nothing unless the government acts quickly to replace Structural Funds in a fair and transparent way.

Steve Reed MP, Labor shadow communities secretary, said: This research pokes fun at the Conservatives’ promise to correct the massive regional inequalities they have created.

Not only is the government failing to keep its promise to match what these regions have lost, but it is bidding them against each other for the little funding it has, favoring the rich areas over the poorest.

And Welsh Government’s Economy Minister Vaughan Gething called the situation chaotic, undermining his elaborate development plan.

Wales is now being denied jobs and investment at the worst possible time. You just can’t do this job on the hoof and no responsible government would try to do it, he said.

In the years of austerity after 2010, the poorest parts of England lost almost all funding for economic development in Whitehall, raising fears that EU money will also come after Brexit.

The flow of Brussels grants of 1.73 billion across the UK in 2018 funded scientific research centers and business parks, among many other programs, by leveraging private funding to increase public spending.

In response, the government pledged the UK-wide Shared Prosperity Fund to replace it, but it has been hampered by delays and uncertainties in how it will work.

It is due to start next April, but offers have not yet been solicited and there are doubts whether all funding will be replaced, with the government pledging to spend an annual average of $ 1.5 billion. dollars.

As ministers and Whitehall officials make allocation decisions, there are also fears of a takeover that would undermine the Union.

In the meantime, 11 million of the Community Renewal Fund’s 220 million will go to Northern Ireland and 14 million will be shared by 100 priority places this year, leaving less than 200 million to distribute.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry declined to comment on why the Shared Prosperity Fund will not start until next year, and has not addressed any criticism of the bidding process.

A spokesperson said: Funding will increase so that total UK-wide domestic funding at least matches EU revenue, reaching around 1.5 billion per year.