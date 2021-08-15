This MyPillow Guy Merger Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Dangerous





The truth can be very frustrating when all you have are lies on your end.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan confronted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at his three-day “cyber symposium” in South Dakota this week. The event was meant to prove once and for all that China was involved in the ‘theft’ of the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump. But like the event itself, which had no evidence of voter fraud, the guy from MyPillow’s interview with O’Sullivan was also an epic dumpster fire.

When asked to provide proof of his allegations of electoral fraud, Lindell exploded and surprisingly replied, “Just forget the evidence.”

LOL pic.twitter.com/VgbJCHkCuX

– Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) August 14, 2021

Lindell followed the bizarre remark by deflecting and angrily questioning O’Sullivan about whether he cared about America.

“If I’m right that China took our country, now do you care?” Would you mind? Would you mind? Lindell asked.

After O’Sullivan replied, “Of course I would,” Lindell continued his raging rant by asking, “Do you think I like being attacked?”

Another bizarre moment in the segment came from a speaker at the event. After admitting he didn’t get anything from the presentation that day, he insisted CNN and other outlets should start reporting Lindell’s ludicrous notions as true and “stop fact-checking. “.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am not a computer scientist. I don’t know what most of these things mean, ”the speaker said. “But I’ve been researching this election since November 3… CNN of the world, you need to start reporting this and stop checking the facts.”

But CNNs of the world, you need to start reporting this and stop fact-checking! pic.twitter.com/8NM3bIK90K

– Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) August 14, 2021

Although comical, there is also a very dangerous side to this carnival spectacle. Homeland Security Intelligence chief John Cohen told CNN on Friday that false conspiracy theories about Trump and the election are fueling heavy gossip among extremists online. And this chatter is “very similar” to what intelligence saw before the Capitol attack.

“It’s very similar to what we saw before January 6,” Cohen said.

Cohen said online comments such as “the system is down,” “let’s take action on our own” and “get out the gallows,” went hand in hand with the account shared by believers that the presidential election was not legitimate. This led to calls for violence from extremists to overthrow the election and put Trump back into the White House.

“From a law enforcement perspective, the concern is that at some point all of the conspiracy theories that point to a change occurring in the process will somehow wear off,” said Cohen. “And the question is going to be, are people going to try to use violence in or in pursuit of this false story?”

Last week, DHS issued a warning regarding liars such as Lindell being a motivator for an increase in calls for online violence if the former president is not reinstated as president. The bulletin said Lindell’s recent media blitz was a major factor behind some of the online gossip shifting from extremist forums to “more public web forums.”

“Some conspiracy theories associated with the reinstatement of former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired results are not achieved,” the DHS newsletter said.

The bulletin continued, “In the last few days, what has happened is that there has been a lot more public visibility, which means that the discussions and these theories have ceased to be contained within. online conspiracy and extremist communities, where they are the topic of discussion on web forums, or more public web forums, and even within some sort of media ecosystem.

These conspiracy theories have become mainstream, and that’s in large part thanks to hucksters like Lindell who continue to push Trump’s lies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/mypillow-guy-meltdown-lindell-1212379/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos