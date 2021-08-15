Bozos on the bus | Opinion





After four totally regrettable years of Donald Trump, followed by the shenanigans of Andrew Cuomo too, it’s easy to develop an aversion to partisan politics: it looks like they’re all bozos on this bus.

Despite everything, and despite the predilection in these parts (with the help of gerrymandering, among others) for the candidates on the red side of the aisle, I continue to sit, puzzled, wondering about the inconsistency ( at best) and madness (at worst) illustrated by the depths into which the National Republican Party has fallen.

In the past, actions taken by Democrats to increase debt were absolutely anathema; Yet under Trump, they shamelessly cut taxes on their underwriters (read, American businesses and the already rich) causing debt to skyrocket even before the COVID pandemic. Oddly enough, no problem, right?

Then their fearless leader attempted to extort and withhold funds allocated to Ukraine to literally fabricate dirt on his likely opponent in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Trump has tried to dig deeper into the evidence for what is the most flawed, I know a quid-pro-quo when I see a call, but survived impeachment because apologists on his side of the aisle acknowledged the wrongdoing, but maintained in a selfish and diplomatic manner (soon demonstrated that he was clearly wrong) that he had learned a lesson and would not repeat such corrupt behavior. Ha! And even worse, after the first impeachment vote failed, revenge fell on the few public-minded officials who testified to what, in retrospect, was a fairly transparent presidential overthrow.

And, after investing countless and unsuccessful dollars in the Benghazi investigation, January 6 arrived but was not worthy of a bipartisan investigative committee of the same constitution. No double standard there!

So there was a presidential election, and one fearless leader not only lost by 7 million votes, but also managed to lose in this mysterious and should be superfluous body known as the Electoral College. Aside: how can some still argue for the need for the same to protect themselves from majority tyranny, when the nation is still reeling from years of popular-vote minority Republican rule, as in the gerrymandered control in so many states, a largely undemocratic and disproportionate representation in the Senate, the seat of so many narrow-minded judges in federal courts up to and including supreme judges, and compelling evidence that trusting the popular vote would have spared us W Bush who fought an ultimately lost war in Afghanistan and never did find those elusive weapons of mass destruction in Iraq (and Don the Con Trump, who the less the better?)

So what burning issue is drawing energy to the red side of the aisle? Reform the electoral rules so that in the future fewer votes are cast against them.

Despite this, with the charge led by the brilliance of Taylor Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Cruz and the faithful hypocrite McConnell, among other invertebrates, the math for some is that it is better to support the architect of the Big Lie than graciously that this ignominious presidency and its has-been leader slip into the obscurity, if not the infamy, that he and she so richly deserve.

And now, as in his image, positioning ourselves for future career opportunities, we have truly enlightened Governors DeSantis and Abbott, ready to go the extra mile in the face of the COVID resurgence among the still considerable unvaccinated, including those ineligible under the age of 12, outlawing rules to rekindle the wisdom of mask-wearing mandates.

Yeah, they might all be bozos, but from where I’m sitting these certain history deniers and hapless common sense enemies are taking the cake.

Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/opinion/bozos-on-the-bus/article_724a3132-fae8-11eb-b1ea-133cf776b879.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos