Electricity from offshore wind farms could be used to produce hydrogen





Mr Kwarteng’s hydrogen strategy will flesh out the goal, spelled out in Boris Johnson’s 10-point plan for net zero, for Britain to have the capacity to generate five gigawatts of low-carbon hydrogen from by 2030. The grants are seen as a key way to help kickstart the plans, but energy ministers face a battle with the Treasury over the level of public funding that Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is willing to set aside to support the ‘ambition. The figures should be decided as part of the expenditure review, which is to be launched in the fall. Last week, The Telegraph revealed that a Treasury review of the costs of reducing net emissions to zero by 2050 has been delayed amid concerns that the analysis highlights that the poorest households will be the most hard hit. Industry groups have said the 5 GW target is not ambitious enough as other countries pursue large hydrogen projects. The Energy Networks Association, which represents transmission companies, said the government should double the target to 10 GW. But a Whitehall source insisted that the hydrogen strategy “will ensure that we stay ahead of our international friends and competitors with a clear and achievable plan for a local, world-class hydrogen industry.” that we can export around the world, while others may fall behind and have to import the technology. “ The source added: “When it comes to going green the world is moving in the same direction, and if Britain does nothing we stand to lose in the global race. “But it’s not just a global race for who can be the greenest going green means highly skilled, well-paying jobs and part of what experts say is a $ 700 billion global economy. dollars just for hydrogen. “ In June, Siemens Gamesa, a major manufacturer of offshore wind turbines, said it was ramping up work on a prototype system to produce hydrogen powered by offshore wind over the next five years. The company said electrolysers and storage batteries can be added to existing wind farms.

