Tim Scott’s Indoor Track | The hill





Senator Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene Scott Building a Culture of Environmental Readiness at HBCU Trump Helps Raise Millions in First Six Months of 2021 Senate Passes Bill to Award Congressional Gold Medal at First black NHL player MORE (RS.C.) has been the subject of publicity lately as a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate with donors and GOP greats in circle. But politically, it makes more sense for Scott to position himself for the vice presidential nomination which is essentially his to take. Of course, Scott would have to back down from the intoxicating encouragement for the top job, which is no easy feat for a politician. And he has to deal with Trump. A wrong move on this front could be fatal.

Identity politics may be less of a problem for Republicans than Democrats, but it still has a powerful impact on left and right. For the GOP, facing large voting deficits with women and minorities and yet close to winning all ranks in 2020, modest gains in these two demographic groups could pay huge dividends.

After decades of trying to reduce more than a token share of the black vote, hardly anyone could have predicted it would be Donald Trump Donald Trump The Las Vegas hotel that defied coronavirus restrictions loses the Menendez legal battle , Rubio asks Yellen to investigate JBS Vietnam meat packer The shadow hangs over Biden’s decision on Afghanistan PLUS which could win the best black vote margin since 1980 for Republicans. And that share was built on the black men who handed Trump 19%, probably the largest share of the GOP since the historic destruction of George McGovern by Nixon in 1972. If only Trump had lost by the same margin with the women in 2020 (15 points) as he did against Clinton (13 points), he would have won the Electoral College vote.

Combined with a modest pick-up in the Hispanic vote, a popular minority candidate might be just the ticket to put a Republican on top in 2024.

Beginner’s problems

But Scott faces the same issue that hurt Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Cotton for Iowa GOP candidate amid 2024 speculation Senate confirms Biden’s first ambassador Cruz blocks State Department candidates of Biden before Senate break PLUS (R-Texas), Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioMenendez, Rubio asks Yellen to investigate meat packer JBS Cuba. Biden fallout threatens Biden’s prospects in Florida. except Trump): he’s a national rookie. Since World War II, Republicans have had only four candidates who had not been a national candidate before: Dwight Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump.

In the cases of Eisenhower and Trump, both were already national figures, and Eisenhower was perhaps the most popular American at the time. George W. Bush shared a name of former president and was intimately involved in his father’s national campaigns. As for Goldwater, it suffered the worst crash since Alf Landon. Unfortunately for Scott, he has more in common with Goldwater at this point than the others.

Becoming national is a huge and difficult leap to make, and the vast majority collapse at key times.

In 2016, Cruz and Rubio were strong and attractive candidates, but both made critical mistakes at crucial points in the primaries. Plus, neither had the national audience and gravity that amasses enough big donors and VIP support that can fend off nuisance, hopelessly.

Alternatively, the vice president position would be an easy score for Scott, provided he didn’t make the mistake of running for president. Unlike the Democratic Party, where pushing back the female minority Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBuilding a culture of environmental readiness at HBCU’s next presidential candidate would be politically impossible, Republicans have no such qualms. No one is going to step aside for Tim Scott. Moreover, only once has a GOP candidate selected a former main opponent for VP.

For Scott, the smart move would be to stay out of the presidential primaries and carefully position himself for second place. Other than Scott, only Nikki HaleyNikki HaleyPompeo will star in fundraising for Youngkin’s Will Pence Primary Trump and will he win? Noem will be traveling to South Carolina for an early vote. This leaves Scott, by far, in the best position.

And then there is Trump

Navigating the Trump Factor

Staying out of Trump’s orbit should be Tim Scott’s top priority. Anyone who is drawn into Trump’s world is inevitably supposed to follow the Trump line on any given day. Whether it was his various vendettas, his impulsive endorsements, or his bogus election theft complaints, Scott would be grappling with all of Trump’s baggage and would only ever be treated as a useful appendix by Trump.

The point is, a Trump 2024 candidacy will need Tim Scott more than Tim Scott needs Trump.

Unlike most presidential candidates, Trump won’t need to find a Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard Pence. appease part of a skeptical party and may seek to broaden its electoral base. Not many people can do it like Tim Scott, and those who could (like Nikki Haley) are on the Can’t Fly List.

Trump has a simple strategy: attack and bluff. Pursue anyone who threatens their position (attack) and present yourself as always fair and unstoppable (bluff). These tactics have been very effective so far, but they are not as effective now that Trump is no longer in power. Trump in particular has been more cautious in his attacks. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisPhotos of the Week: Infrastructure Vote, India Floods and a McAuliffe Bear Leads Youngkin by a slim margin in Virginia McAuliffe gubernatorial race ad hits Youngkin on COVID approach -19: “Don’t do Florida our Virginia” MOREs profile increased with many GOP members wanting him to run for Trump, Trump chose not to attack and instead suggested DeSantis as running mate 2024 deliberately diminishing the governor of Florida.

Scott has enough political strength to steer clear of the diminished Trump. And he should do it, avoiding Trump rallies, fundraisers, and private meetings.

There is a lot to do for Scott, not only his own re-election but also his campaign for the GOP midterm candidates. Being too closely tied to Trump could hurt Scott’s future, given the erratic behavior and toxicity of former presidents across much of the country.

Tim Scott managed to forge his way to notoriety and political power. He’s Republican Kamala Harris if you add charisma and political savvy.

If he wants to, the nomination for the post of Republican vice president in 2024 is up to him.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public affairs and regulatory consultancy. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @ KNaughton711.

