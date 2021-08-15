Politics
Analysis-Taliban profits worry investors beyond Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan on August 14, 2021 Reuters / stringers
August 14, 2021
Mark Jones
London (Reuters) The Taliban’s rapid advance into Kabul raises concerns not only about Afghanistan’s future, but also about the impact on other countries in the region and their economies.
Iran and Iraq are to the west of Afghanistan. Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are to the north. However, the immediate target for financial markets and investors is East Pakistan.
Pakistan has a large public debt and a large stock market and relies on the IMF’s $ 6 billion program. Years of violence and the prospect of a wave of refugees will put pressure on fiscal consolidation programs.
Shamyra Khan, Head of Emerging Markets Debt for AllianceBernstein, said: “I think neighboring countries will have to deal with the influx of refugees in the coming months / years.
(Graphics: Taliban hot spots in Afghanistan, https: //graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/egvbkndqqpq/chart.png)
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that 400,000 Afghans have been displaced this year. Although only a few hundred of these displaced have fled Afghanistan, UNHCR estimates that there are 2.6 million Afghan refugees in the world, 1.4 million in Pakistan and 1 million in Iran. to augment.
Pakistani bond prices have already fallen nearly 8% this year, but many financial analysts believe this is likely more to do with the delay in securing the latest IMF financing than the security situation.
Nearly 10,000 Pakistani civilians were killed in the attack, as figures from the South Asian Terrorist Portal 2010-2015 show. These numbers have since declined, but there is concern that they will increase again in the future.
“Another influx of refugees and the outburst of violent groups that have motivated the destabilization of cities and infrastructure, especially in the western part of Pakistan, could set back the history of Pakistan’s recovery and reform,” he said. declared the research firm. Hasnain Malik, analyst at Terimer, said.
He suggested that including the Taliban in the Afghan government could reduce the risk.
(Charts: Pakistani bond spreads are rising faster than elsewhere, https: //fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoogedpr/Pasted%20image%201628898752162.png)
Strategically important
Pakistan’s IMF program is the 13th in 30 years and is needed to help the government meet public debt of around 90% of GDP.
A Taliban attack in Pakistan could raise security concerns and prevent Islamabad from achieving IMF goals. At the same time, some investors say they could step up important strategies for western Pakistan.
A spokesperson for the fund said on Friday that the IMF was closely monitoring rapidly changing conditions on the ground in Afghanistan, saying it was too early to speculate on how security conditions will affect Pakistan. Added.
“Pakistan will become even more strategically important to the United States once the Taliban takes control (of Afghanistan),” said Kevin Dailey, portfolio manager of ABRDN.
He said it could help keep the flow of IMF funds going.
Kay Van Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said the effects of the crisis in Afghanistan could ultimately be much greater.
He said many Afghan refugees could seek refuge in Europe following an early influx of migrants fleeing war and persecution in Syria, other Middle Eastern countries and Afghanistan.
If the refugees travel through Turkey, he said they can help Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan make political or financial demands for the European Union.
“Basically, this is Erdogan’s way of working with the European Union…” Pay us to take care of these refugees, or just let them go. ” He said.
This could put pressure on the euro and push up the Turkish lira, he said.
TimAsh, an emerging markets observer at BlueBay Asset Management, said the Taliban’s progress when NATO troops withdrew undermined US confidence and led to increased competition between Washington and China. .
“There are a lot of comparisons to Vietnam,” Ash said, recalling the evacuation of the last Americans and many South Vietnamese from the roofs of the American Embassy during the fall of Saigon in 1975. “
(Charts: Pakistan debt to GDP, https: //fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzyyrbqvw/Pasted%20image%201628886054238.png)
(Supplementary report by Tom Westbrook of Singapore, edited by Timothy Heritage)
