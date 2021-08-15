Pak Ambassador to Afghanistan tweets consular services offered without “extortion”, eliciting hilarious reactions





As Afghanistan is taken by the Taliban, many countries are evacuating their citizens for security reasons. In the midst of all this, the Pakistani Embassy also contacted its citizens and offered consular services to its citizens as well as Afghan nationals and others. The same was tweeted by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul extends consular services to Pakistanis, Afghans and nationals of other countries. Visas and consular services are extended quickly and without illegal money taking or extortion @SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk @PakPMO

Khan tweeted that the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan was expanding these services quickly and “without charging illegal money or extortion.” That the ambassador had to specify that no extortion of money is required by the embassy in such a situation of war, amused Internet users.

Was the extortion money billed earlier?

Some were curious whether the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan earlier charged extortion money.

It is good that you recognized that before your embassy officially and brazenly charged illegal or extorted money.

Many also joked that the Pakistani embassy eventually admitted to previously charging money for extortion.

The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul is expanding consular services without requiring extortion money. https://t.co/jsJEY2KgXK

Perhaps the biggest news was that such services were offered without extortion.

Why were you charging money for extortion? https://t.co/F8evQm30On

Some also asked the right questions.

Pakistani diplomats and their embarrassing stories

This Pakistani embassy had to reiterate that it won’t charge extortion money shouldn’t come as a surprise. In April 2021, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan opened a high-level investigation against the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia, accused of extorting money from workers. The ambassador to Saudi Arabia was questioned for the same.

In April this year, two Pakistani diplomats were caught robbing a store in South Korea. One of the diplomats stole a hat worth $ 10 (11,000 South Korean won) while another diplomat stole chocolate treats worth $ 1.70 (1,900 South Korean won). ). It should be mentioned that both were caught stealing from the same store on different dates. In 2018, a Pakistani diplomat was caught stealing the wallet of his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Even Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has also been accused of domestic violence by his living partner. He was excused because of diplomatic immunity. In another incident, a deputy visa officer at the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh, Mohamed Mazhar Khan was arrested after his role in a trade union was dismantled. The union used to smuggle counterfeit Indian currency notes across Assam and the West Bengal border.

Due to the deterioration in the image of Pakistani diplomats, the United States government had imposed travel restrictions prohibiting their travel beyond a 25 mile radius around Washington DC without approval between May 2018 and May. 2019.

