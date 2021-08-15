Can the opposition oust Imran Khan?





Prime Minister Imran Khan and his core team are convinced not only to complete a full five-year term that will end in August 2023, but also believe they will get more seats than in 2018 in the next general election. They dispel all speculation about early polls or the opposition’s chances of success in case they try to bring a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran or Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The opposition, on the other hand, thinks the opposite because it has prepared its campaign on the one hand by reviving the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) and on the other hand by trying to close their differences that still exist, in particular between the two main opposition parties Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muslim League of Pakistan (PMLN). Let’s see who will have the last word?

In a recent development, both PPP and PMLN, through their backdoor contacts, started counting and sharing numbers with each other in the National Assembly, Senate and Punjabi Assembly with PPP confident of obtaining allies of certain governments with them.

While a strong group within the PMLN shows some flexibility in its stance on the vote of no confidence, the difference between the two on where they should start – the Senate or the Punjab is still there.

For the past three years, they have not pissed off IK, except in the case of the election of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilanis to the headquarters of Islamabad.

So what really gives Imran and his team that extra confidence knowing full well that in the event that his alley PML (Q) or his breakout group led by Jehangir Tareen would join PPP and PMLN), it would be a matter of time when the no-confidence vote is cast to oust CM Usman Buzdar. Kaptan didn’t trust either of the two, but believes they wouldn’t give up on him just yet. Some people think that IK also knows that their owners would take care of them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told his core team and other leaders not to worry as he believes both sides have a serious trust deficit and he sees a split in their narratives, especially within the PMLN .

IK believes that his opponents have neither the capacity, nor the capacity, nor the confidence, nor the numbers to vote against him or against his staunch CM Buzdar.

They have every right under the Constitution to cast a vote of no confidence, but for that they must first trust each other, which is lacking as evidenced by what happened in the Senate elections and of the PDM, said one of the prime minister’s close associates. me.

Let them first regain confidence in each other, then try their luck against the Prime Minister or the CM of Punjab, he added.

There is some weight in this argument in the context of what happened in the vote of no confidence against Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani. He was re-elected last year after the opposition went well but failed to oust him.

While the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan have their own reasons for being so confident, it would be interesting to assess why PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held early elections and suddenly rallied in an attempt to overthrow the PTI government in Punjab and Central.

He has repeatedly spoken of early elections and even asked his party members and leaders to prepare their campaign, reshuffled Sindh’s cabinet and appointed his party leader, lawyer Murtaza Wahab, administrator of Sindh. Karachi.

There are three or four areas that the PPP has been working on and thinks that if other opposition parties, especially the PMLN, join hands they could first topple Usman Buzdar in a vote of no confidence and more. later consider the Center.

Sources said that the position of the PTI in Punjab depends on the support of PML (Q) and the Jehangir Tareen group of PTI. Firdous Ashiq Awan, a leader of the PTI, a recent statement criticizing the President of the Punjabi Assembly and the leader of the PML (Q) after she was not allowed to enter the assembly building Punjab could be an indicator that all is not well in Punjab.

Earlier, former President Asif Ali Zardari held an almost two-hour meeting with PML (Q) leader and President of the Punjab Assembly, Ch Pervaiz Elahi. Sources said they have achieved wider cooperation in Punjab and the Center. They had also discussed the vibe of JKT.

Sources said the two also agreed to follow the policy of waiting until the PMLN leadership decides and the two Sharifs have come to some sort of consensus on an attempt in Punjab.

But, it may not be easy as PML (Q) would not make such decisions unless the powerful quarters decide to remain neutral in case the opposition accepts a vote of no confidence.

In the recent past, the opposition failed after a first success in the election of senators. PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected senator from the Islamabad siege amid reports that a group of PTI lawmakers from southern Punjab voted for him.

However, the joint opposition failed to get Gilani elected as President of the Senate due to a criminal act by the ranks of the opposition. Then, the PPP surprised the PMLN when, in an attempt to secure a place in the opposition in the Senate, it sought the support of the government’s ally, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) might not have been able to issue a serious challenge to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. But their rallies and public meetings and the aggressive tone of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yielded positive results as even in their respective capacities they won most of the by-elections which certainly gave momentum up to what the PDM in a fatal conflict collapses before its last Long March.

I was one of those journalists who attended this disastrous meeting at the Chak Shahzad farm of PMLN deputy Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The conflict arose on a minor issue as PDM surprised both the PPP and the ANP when they proposed wholesale resignations from the assemblies ahead of the Long March for the final assault. PPP proposed a counter-strategy that the decision should be postponed until they reach Islamabad and assess the situation and strength.

To make matters worse, former President Asif Ali Zardari mockingly asked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had joined the meeting via video link, to lead the campaign by returning to Pakistan.

The PPP leadership asked the PMLN and JUI (F) leadership what the reason for this decision was and when it was made.

This not only led to the fall of PDM, but also rekindled old injuries. And contrary to the traditions of opposition alliances, the PDM issued a justification notice to both the PPP and the ANP.

The man and party that emerged as the main beneficiaries of the PDM disaster were Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

There is a history of mistrust between the two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP (and they often blame each other for treason whenever a conflict breaks out between them). The last in the series was the Senate Elections.) Warmongers on both sides could not tolerate each other, even at a time when they had cordial relations and a brief honeymoon period.

From the Charter of Democracy (COD) to the reinstatement of deposed judges to senatorial elections, the PPP and PMLN are just not comfortable with each other. And so it is highly unlikely that they will succeed and overthrow the PTI government in Punjab and the Center unless something goes wrong between Prime Minister Imran Khan and those who matter.

The writer is a columnist and analyst for Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/878497-can-opposition-oust-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos