Afghanistan: Taliban approach Kabul as another crucial city falls

Afghan army fights Taliban as militants make big gains.



Another major city has fallen to the Taliban, who are now approaching Kabul, as Boris Johnson has been urged to “step up” and help.

The group made big gains, and now Mazar-i-Sharif, described by CNN as the most important city in the north, appears to have been captured.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had just visited the city on Wednesday to meet his supporters.

Recently, the Taliban have taken the important cities of Herat and Kandahar, leaving only Jalalabad and the capital Kabul as main areas under government control. The group also took the province of Paktika in the east.

It is feared that Kabul will be captured within a month.

Mr. Ghani appealed for international help to end the fighting. The Taliban’s gains followed the withdrawal of American, British and Allied forces earlier in the year.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What I want to see is that our government steps up and leads this, and calls for an urgent NATO meeting and an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.

“We have obligations to Afghanistan, we have made promises to Afghanistan and we cannot let this turn into a humanitarian crisis, probably also a refugee crisis.

“There is a real risk that international terrorism will re-establish itself in Afghanistan, so we cannot step back and undermine the legacy of the past 20 years.”

He criticized the timing of the pullout as “not fair” and said the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of Afghan troops had been miscalculated.

The UK sent 600 troops to help with the evacuation of British personnel and Afghans who assisted the army in its counterinsurgency operation.

Some fear that Afghans, like translators, will face reprisals in Taliban-held territory.

The British campaign has mainly focused on Helmand province in the south-west of the country. Its capital, Lashkar Gah, recently fell to the Taliban.

Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting on Friday to discuss Afghanistan, and he defended Britain’s role in fighting the militant group.

The UK went to Afghanistan with the US after the 9/11 attacks because the Taliban, who ruled much of the country, allowed Al Qaeda to be present.

Johnson said: “Thanks to the efforts of the British armed forces and all the sacrifices they have made, we have not seen al Qaeda attacks on the West for a very long time.

“I think we have to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution – a combat solution – on Afghanistan.

“What we can certainly do is work with all of our partners in the region around the world who share an interest with us to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism.”