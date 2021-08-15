Politics
Afghanistan: Taliban approach Kabul as another crucial city falls
August 14, 2021, 20:48
Another major city has fallen to the Taliban, who are now approaching Kabul, as Boris Johnson has been urged to “step up” and help.
The group made big gains, and now Mazar-i-Sharif, described by CNN as the most important city in the north, appears to have been captured.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had just visited the city on Wednesday to meet his supporters.
Recently, the Taliban have taken the important cities of Herat and Kandahar, leaving only Jalalabad and the capital Kabul as main areas under government control. The group also took the province of Paktika in the east.
It is feared that Kabul will be captured within a month.
Read more: Prime Minister defends UK role in Afghanistan as first UK troops deploy to facilitate evacuation
Read more: “Voice of Sharia”: Taliban rename radio station after capturing Afghan city
Mr. Ghani appealed for international help to end the fighting. The Taliban’s gains followed the withdrawal of American, British and Allied forces earlier in the year.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What I want to see is that our government steps up and leads this, and calls for an urgent NATO meeting and an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.
“We have obligations to Afghanistan, we have made promises to Afghanistan and we cannot let this turn into a humanitarian crisis, probably also a refugee crisis.
“There is a real risk that international terrorism will re-establish itself in Afghanistan, so we cannot step back and undermine the legacy of the past 20 years.”
He criticized the timing of the pullout as “not fair” and said the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of Afghan troops had been miscalculated.
The UK sent 600 troops to help with the evacuation of British personnel and Afghans who assisted the army in its counterinsurgency operation.
Some fear that Afghans, like translators, will face reprisals in Taliban-held territory.
The British campaign has mainly focused on Helmand province in the south-west of the country. Its capital, Lashkar Gah, recently fell to the Taliban.
Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting on Friday to discuss Afghanistan, and he defended Britain’s role in fighting the militant group.
The UK went to Afghanistan with the US after the 9/11 attacks because the Taliban, who ruled much of the country, allowed Al Qaeda to be present.
Johnson said: “Thanks to the efforts of the British armed forces and all the sacrifices they have made, we have not seen al Qaeda attacks on the West for a very long time.
“I think we have to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution – a combat solution – on Afghanistan.
“What we can certainly do is work with all of our partners in the region around the world who share an interest with us to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism.”
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/afghanistan-taliban-approaches-kabul-as-another-crucial-city-falls
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]