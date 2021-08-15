Carrie Johnson: Boris Johnson’s wife gets Covid vaccine and urges other pregnant women to





Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson announced on social media today that she had just received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to reassure other moms who might not feel safe to receive the vaccine.

Carrie, 33, is expecting her second child after miscarrying earlier this year. She wrote on her Instagram account: “I just had my second jab and I feel great! “I know there are a lot of pregnant women who can’t wait to get their Covid vaccine, but the evidence is incredibly reassuring. “ She continued, “More importantly, the data shows there is no increased risk of miscarriage, which really worried me. READ MORE: Pfizer Vaccine: Four ‘disturbing’ side effects that follow the second jab

“Almost 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US have received the recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, with no safety concerns. “The Royal College of Midwives has said that pregnant women are at a greater risk of serious illness if they contract Covid, so getting the vaccine is really the best way to protect yourself and your baby. “ Recent data shows that only one in 10 pregnant women has been vaccinated in the UK. Health chiefs have urged expectant mothers to get vaccinated as hospitalization rates have increased among this group. DO NOT MISS

At the time of writing there are 600,000 pregnant women in the UK and only 20,648 have been fully vaccinated. Last month, Carrie shared a photo on social media explaining they were expecting a “rainbow baby.” It is a term used when a couple has already lost another baby. The prime minister’s wife miscarried in December.

“I found it very heartwarming to hear from people who had also suffered loss, so I hope that, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well.” Carrie’s announcement came as Boris Johnson was asked to take over three days of paid miscarriage leave. MP Angela Crawley said: ‘This could have been an opportunity to examine the impact that [a miscarriage] would have had on other families. Currently, mothers are entitled to maternity leave benefit if they have a stillborn baby after week 24.

