POA will plead before the Prime Minister





KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan informing him of the responsibility of the NOC and how it has fulfilled its obligations so far.

It was learned that senior NOC officials held an emergency virtual meeting on Friday evening after the press conference held by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza during from which the head of the POA, Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Arif Hasan was asked to withdraw immediately.

POA plans to write to the Prime Minister that the Pakistani contingent could not have participated in the Olympics if the NOC had not sent details of confirmed bookings and activity plans of athletes and officials to organizers 30 days before the Games.

The POA will also inform the PM that the NOC is an autonomous body. The NOC conducted its elections in a transparent manner and its constitution was approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The PM will also be informed that when an athlete is selected, it is the responsibility of the NOC to ensure his participation in events such as the Olympic Games by sending all his contact details to the Games organizers and managing the accreditation cards and fulfilling all the obligations.

And if an athlete fails to deliver, you have to ask the federations and departments, not the NOCs, the PM will be informed.

Meanwhile, the POA also called its general assembly in order to present to it the whole situation that has emerged following the governments’ demand for Arif to resign.

The POA also intends to seek a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The POA intends to hold a post-Ashura press conference in which it will answer questions on all issues that were discussed at the press conference conducted by government officials in Islamabad on Friday.

A POA source told The News that the NOC will also inform the IOC of the situation. The IOC certainly knows what happened when the international media covered the Friday press conference and we will keep them updated on the situation, a POA source said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/878341-poa-to-put-its-case-before-prime-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos