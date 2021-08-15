Boris Johnson’s junk food ban cuts just TWO calories a day on kids’ diet





Exclusive: TV promotions for unhealthy food to be banned before the 9 p.m. mark with a total online ban, government says it will prevent 20,000 people from becoming obese Image: Getty)

Boris Johnson’s junk food ban won’t stop kids from eating an average of two calories less per day. Ministers say stopping unhealthy food ads before 9 p.m. will reduce children’s annual calorie intake by 7.2 billion. They claim it will prevent 20,000 people from becoming obese. But the startling numbers become less dramatic when spread among the seven million children between the ages of five and 16, at whom the ban is aimed. That’s an average drop of 1,028 calories for every less than three calories per day. Do you think ads for unhealthy food should be banned after 9 p.m.? Let us know in the comments















Picture: Getty)





Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: While restrictions on junk food advertising are welcome, we need a radical strategy that helps families afford healthy food, expands access to sport and recreation and tackles outrageous levels of child poverty. And Kate Halliwell, of the Food and Drink Federation, said: Reducing children’s daily calorie intake by an average of two calories is just half a jelly bean. We are disappointed that the government is moving ahead with its headline hunting policies. These measures will have a negative impact on businesses and consumers. Get all the latest news straight to your inbox. Subscribe to one of the Mirror newsletters















Picture: Getty)





One in six adults and more than one in three children aged 10 to 11 are overweight. Chris Thomas, Institute for Public Policy Research, said: The childhood obesity epidemic will not be solved with one policy. The PM must be more daring. John Maingay, British Heart Foundation, added: Restricting junk food advertising alone is not a quick fix. Public Health Minister Jo Churchill said: We know that regular over-consumption of a relatively low number of calories leads to overweight in individuals. Obesity is a complex problem caused by many different factors for which there is no single solution.









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-junk-food-ad-24760768 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos