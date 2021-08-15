US hopes to continue working with Pakistan on Afghan issue – Journal





WASHINGTON: In an Independence Day message, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope to continue working with Pakistan to advance the Afghan peace process.

The senior American diplomat also underlined 70 years of partnership between the two countries, hoping that this relationship will continue in the years to come.

We continue to work together to advance the Afghan peace process, strengthen economic ties and tackle the climate crisis, wrote Secretary Blinken.

I look forward to strengthening our relationship in the years to come as we seek opportunities to advance our common goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia, he added.

Blinken marks 70 years of partnership with Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan complained earlier this week that the United States viewed his country as useful only to clean up the mess it was leaving behind in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is only seen as useful in the context of somehow sorting out this mess left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was none, the prime minister told foreign reporters during a briefing in Islamabad.

In recent statements, US officials and lawmakers urged Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government.

They want Pakistan to prevent a Taliban takeover of Kabul.

For more than seven decades, the United States and Pakistan have worked together in partnership. Over the past year, we have expanded our cooperation in key areas such as health, wrote Secretary Blinken.

He recalled that the United States was providing 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan via Covax to help save lives and end the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their independence day.

In a report released this week, the Brookings Institution in Washington noted that amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and increasing violence on the ground there, US-Pakistan relations are in a difficult limbo.

The report notes that Pakistan has repeatedly indicated that it wants the relationship to be defined more broadly than with regard to Afghanistan, while Islamabad does not want the failures in Afghanistan to be blamed on Pakistan.

At the same time, the United States has made it clear that it expects Pakistan to do more for Afghanistan in terms of pushing the Taliban towards a peace deal with the Afghan government, the report added.

Pakistan responded to this request by saying it had exhausted its influence over the Taliban.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

