Boris Johnson must show courage and quash Cambo oilfield plans





NICOLA Sturgeon frequently urges us to decide and articulate what kind of country we want Scotland to be and other influential voices have told us we should lead and behave in a way that shows we are already an independent country – like our decision to ban hydraulic fracturing in Scotland. Always.

Long before COP26, we must tell the world that we want the exploration and development of the Campbell oil and gas field to be stopped. Scotland needs to take a stand now and for the future in seriously tackling global warming and the destructive effects of fossil fuels. We must also expose Boris and his colleagues for any cant they present in dealing with these issues.

On August 8, responding to points raised in the IPCC report, Boris Johnson told us on the BBC that “humans are causing catastrophic climate change.” Um, that sounds like the kind of situation where you would pull the emergency rope and stop all the fossil fuel quests. In another interview, Boris told us that “we just can’t tear up contracts” for projects like the Campbell Field because it has been in the planning stages for a while. By implication, he and his buddies are telling us and the rest of the world once again that they will decide what is going to happen and that the Scottish people will not have a say in the matter. READ MORE: Cambo oilfield: Nicola Sturgeon hits back at Douglas Ross’ letter For decades, the Unionist governments at Westminster have ensured that Scottish oil is exploited in the way that most benefits capitalist investors and the British Treasury and at least Scotland. Unionist politicians wanted the dollars earned from oil as fast as they could put their sticky fingers on them and they had no other future concerns about the environmental consequences except for the occasional Unionist voice that was broadcast to the few souls. willing to listen that oil revenues wouldn’t last forever. During the first oil boom, the Shetlands made their own deal with the then Westminster government for money to be spent improving Shetland facilities and the SNP was ignored when it suggested that long Ultimately, it was in everyone’s interest that Scotland had an oil transition fund to move us away from fossil fuels when the time came. This proposal was good for Scotland and made sense for the UK. Despite the SNP’s persistent efforts, Westminster paid no attention (not much changed then!). Much like Brexit, our suggestions to ease our difficult transition out of the EU, our transition away from fossil fuels would be even further advanced if we had the necessary checks and balances to do so. In 2021, in these new exploration and construction activities, the stakes for our planet are even greater in terms of harmful consequences. We must lead and help others to avoid further damage to our planet. Our first task is to approach and treat environmental damage in our own backyards and not make it worse by causing further damage. Now, as water flows down Edinburgh’s Balcarres Street and other places, it destroys homes and other property in its wake. Large uncontrollable fires, famine, droughts and floods ravage many other parts of the world and Boris must sit down and pay attention to the disasters of climate change. He should NOT be intending to add to the chaos. Time and time again the words “we must work together” have come from Boris’ lips, but time and time again, no meaningful action has followed. READ MORE: The accident-prone Douglas Ross oil stunt is a classic Tory deviation For the Conservative Party to have any credibility both at home and abroad, it must cancel both the proposed new coal mine for Cumbria and the exploitation of the Campbell oil fields off the Shetlands. These are two very bad environmental news. Boris Johnson has totally excluded and ignored Scotland’s voice in Brexit issues after stressing the importance of the need for the four UK administrations to work together. When he refused to meet with the Scottish Prime Minister to discuss the Covid recovery, one of the BBC’s Scottish political correspondents asked him why he had done this – as usual he was unable to give direct response but erupted until he played his release card and said there was a need for all parts of the UK to work together and he would be happy to see Nicola. I have never seen a less convincing performance. Since taking office, his ‘policies’, inaction and incompetence often reinforce the idea that he is a desperate and inept Prime Minister and a dirty job seeking to beg Scotland for his own political ends. . Anne thomson Falkirk

