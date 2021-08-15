Fawad warns nation of anti-state propaganda – Pakistan





Says the prevailing Afghan situation could have been avoided had authorities in Kabul heeded Imrans’s advice on inclusive government Clarifies digital media wings analysis report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday urged the nation to beware of false propaganda against the country, saying those who run social media against Pakistan and the military have turned a blind eye to the situation in Afghanistan.

The people who are leading the tendencies against Pakistan and the military from Pakistani soil and defending their actions are now turning a blind eye to the situation in Afghanistan. People are only safe when institutions are strong, the minister said via his official Twitter account.

We should be grateful to Allah that the Pakistani army and other institutions have established a protective circle around us, the minister said, citing the example of Afghanistan where the country’s defense collapsed.

The minister alleged that over the decades Afghan leaders plundered the country’s resources and lined their own pockets instead of developing institutions. This is the reason why today their (Afghan) defense has turned out to be a wall of sand, he said.

We must be aware of the value of freedom and the importance of the country, and also beware of false propaganda, the minister said in his tweet on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th independence day.

The statement came a day after the minister clarified that no one from Pakistan had been declared anti-state in the analytical report recently released by the digital media wing (DMW) of the Ministry of Information.

In response to criticism leveled at the government by opposition parties for allegedly preparing a list of its opponents and calling them anti-state elements, the minister clarified that the DMW in its report provided data on 150 trends in courses on Twitter and that a total of 3.7 million tweets were posted in an attempt to build an anti-Pakistani narrative.

Mr Chaudhry said the report made no comment on people living in Pakistan, adding that if someone is taking part in the #SanctionPakistan trend right now on social media and opposing it, that does not mean that he is engaged in anti-state activity. As he previously said that the media wing of the Pashtun Tahafuz (PTM) movement had been busy disseminating and publishing anti-state trends on social media, the minister explained that data on PTM’s role in supporting of the anti-state narrative were part of the DMW report which could be analyzed by the people themselves.

Further, speaking at an Independence Day Cup award ceremony on Saturday, Chaudhry said the nation should not forget the sacrifices of the country’s heroes to save this homeland because the nation had a long history of struggling for an independent state.

On Independence Day, I assure this valiant nation that the current government is fully alive to preserve the prosperity, sovereignty and independence of the homeland under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. said, adding that those who were busy sharing negative feelings were actually showing their frustration at their failure to achieve their nefarious designs.

Responding to a question, the Federal Minister said Pakistan was watching the regional situation closely and wishing for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said Prime Minister Khan had always said the Afghan issue could only be resolved through an inclusive political method.

The situation in Afghanistan could have been avoided if they had [the Afghan authorities] had accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to delay the Afghan elections to move towards an inclusive government there, the state-run APP quoted minister said.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

