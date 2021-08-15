Elite private schools in Lahore start new semester without SNC – Pakistan





LAHORE: Private schools reserved for upper classes in the provincial capital have started a new academic session of primary classes without the implementation of the National Single Program (SNC).

The government had started the new 2021-22 academic session for primary classes in all public schools in the province from August 2.

A member of a private school association said the new school year had started but private schools had not yet received a list of books and they had to start schools with the old curriculum without getting any certificate of no objection under the SNC.

Previously, private schools had organized protests before the start of the new school year because they had not received any documents from the government according to the SNC.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), according to some reports, had not given private schools any CNP for compulsory subjects, namely English, Urdu, Islam, general knowledge, social studies and general sciences. Private schools only obtained the Supplementary Reading Material (SRM) CNP for grades 1 to 5 of compulsory subjects and some of the elective subjects, including science and mathematics.

The PCTB had formed three committees for the approval of CNS aligned matters, namely the External Review Committee, the Council of Ulema and the Internal Review Committee.

One of the private school book publishers said it would take three to five months to get a book approved after submitting material to these committees and that it was impossible for private schools to delay their approval. new school year of primary classes. He said the PCTB had yet to release the list of books for primary grades.

Private schools, including Aitchison, Lahore Grammar School, Roots, LACAS and Bloomfield, have started the new school year without implementing the SNC, calling it a failure of the government not to give them approval of the curriculum books or even from the list of books to start the new academic year.

Educator and Lahore Lovers Association President Jasir Shahbaz tweeted, Aitchison does not implement SNC, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alma mater. If the vision was a nationwide agenda, why can elite schools withdraw from it? A program cannot provide the same learning outcomes because the program is the last reason for inequality in education.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted on Saturday: On this Independence Day, we reaffirm our commitment to work tirelessly for a better Pakistan. A step in this direction is the launch of the single national program by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Another promise kept.

A Twitter account responded by saying: Uncle it’s okay but why isn’t CNS taught to your and @ImranKhanPTI s alma mater Aitchison College? The SNC has widened the wedge between the Pvt. & public education sector where wealthy schools can get NOCs and refuse to teach CNS with no problem. Hypocrisy!. To this, the Federal Minister clarified by tweeting: There is no exemption for Aitchison College or any other school.

A school operating in Lahore under the armed forces would not have implemented the SNC either. When a senior school department official was asked about this, he replied that the school under the armed forces was outside the department’s jurisdiction.

No one from the school’s education department was available for comment.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

