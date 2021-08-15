Sugar mafia can’t blackmail government, says Gill – Pakistan





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has got hold of the country’s elite involved in the alleged cartelization of the sugar trade and vowed they will no longer be able to blackmail the government or exploit farmers, the special assistant said the Prime Minister in charge of political communication. Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Urging the nation to stand by Prime Minister Khan, Dr Gill said the government would recover farmers’ money looted by mill owners. He said mill owners would no longer be able to shut down their businesses, even for a day, to exploit farmers.

Neither the media nor the politicians will support Mr Khan in cracking down on these mafias, Dr Gill said and urged people not to be misled by thieves in the next election. If you elect these thieves in the next election, you will shoot yourself in the foot, he warned.

Dr Gill was speaking at a press conference at the press information service office to explain the Pakistan Competition Commission (CCP) decision to impose a fine of Rs 44 billion on 81 sugar factories and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) for market manipulation and looting of consumers in 2019.

The PSMA alone was fined 300 million rupees, Dr Gill said, adding that the association had formed zonal committees to make decisions regarding sugar supply to the market and stocks in the regions. sweets. Investigations revealed that the sugar factory owners cartel illegally closed factories from December 30, 2019 to January 11, 2020 and stopped crushing cane to exploit farmers. Sugar factory owners exploit farmers by forcing them to wait days for their harvest to lose weight and price, he explained.

Such exploitation will no longer be tolerated from now on and those involved in the practice will be brought to justice, Dr Gill said, and acknowledged that the country’s elite have ties to politics, media, bureaucracy. and everywhere else.

Responding to a question, he said Prime Minister Khan made the difficult decision to punish the corrupt and faced threats, including the overthrow of the government, from everywhere, but he stood firm for the sake of the people . The mafia involved in making money by exploiting the unfortunate population is crushed with an iron fist without any discrimination, he added.

He also lashed out at the media for trying to distort the facts that the CCP’s decision was not unanimous because its two members opposed the immediate imposition of the fine and its amount. He said the CCP chairman legally used his casting vote because the decision to impose the fine had become a tie.

He said the media should question committee members on their position on whether or not to impose the fine. He also asked reporters to find out the political affiliations of the sugar mill owners, who had been fined by the CCP.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

