Pile work begins for 7th Avenue interchange project – Pakistan





Workers prepare test pile cages at the project site. Dawn

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Unit (NLC) hired by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the construction of the 7th Avenue interchange has started the preparation of piles on the site.

Pile testing work has started after which formal construction will begin, an engineer from CDA said. He said preparing the piles to check the site’s carrying capacity was part of the project.

He said after the pile testing phase, which would take a few weeks, work on other parts of the project would begin.

Speaking to Dawn, CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed said the contractor has started work and test pile cages are being prepared.

After the pile testing process, the NLC will start the digging and construction process, he said, adding that the interchange would bring great relief to the citizens of the traffic jams.

Formal construction set to start in weeks, CDA engineer says

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the 7th Avenue interchange and two other projects – the revision and extension of the IJP road and the construction of the Sihala flyover.

According to CDA officials, the interchange will be built at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Expressway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi and Garden Avenue near Aabpara.

It will be a clover with four left and right loops while there will be an underpass to connect the two parts of Khayaban-i-Soharwardi.

The NLC won the contract after submitting the lowest bid compared to that submitted by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The FWO’s offer was around Rs 1.6 billion.

ADC officials said a letter accepting the offer had recently been sent to the NBC.

The exchange was scheduled for 2008 and CDA leadership discussed it several times but the project could not see any practical progress.

On the other hand, motorists faced traffic problems and prolonged signals at the junction. Long lines of vehicles could be observed on a daily basis, especially during office and school hours.

We know the issue of extended signals and the issues that commuters face. We will ensure the completion of this project within one year as we have a surplus budget. NLC is a large construction company and we hope they will complete the project before the stipulated one-year deadline, the CDA engineer said.

The engineer said that in the first month, which is for testing the piles, the traffic will not encounter any obstacles. However, after a month, traffic will experience some disturbance near the site.

He said, however, that a traffic diversion plan was being prepared and the CDA and traffic police will do their best to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 August 2021

