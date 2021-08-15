Politics
More Covid-19 cases confirmed in Leicestershire as Boris Johnson’s wife urges pregnant women to get vaccinated
A total of 607 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city and county today, up from 615 new cases yesterday.
As of Saturday, August 14, cases in Leicester have increased, but confirmed infection rates in the county have declined.
The latest statistics from the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) show there have been 230 new cases of Covid-19 in the city and a further 377 cases have been confirmed across the county.
There have been 84 new infections recorded in Charnwood, which includes Loughborough, and 78 more in Blaby district.
READ MORE: Prices for ‘scammer’ travel PCR tests finally cut as East Midland airport bosses call for their removal
Elsewhere, 67 cases have been recorded in Hinckley and Bosworth – and 40 new cases in northwest Leicestershire, which includes the towns of Coalville and Ashby.
In Harborough, there were 49 new cases, while 34 new infections were recorded in Oadby and Wigston.
There have been 25 confirmed cases in Melton.
The numbers come as the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson received her second Covid-19 vaccine today and urged other pregnant women to get vaccinated.
On her private Instagram, she said: “I know there are a lot of pregnant women who are anxious to be vaccinated against Covid but the evidence is incredibly reassuring.
“More importantly, the data shows that there is no increased risk of miscarriage, which really worried me.
“Almost 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US have received the recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, without any safety concerns.
To easily stay up to date with the most important information from Leicestershire, get the latest headlines straight to your inbox.
Simply sign up here to receive our newsletters. It’s totally free.
And if you decide you don’t want the updates anymore, that’s fine. Just follow the unsubscribe link.
“The Royal College of Midwives has said that pregnant women are at a greater risk of serious illness if they contract Covid, so getting the vaccine is really the best way to protect yourself and your baby. “
To date, the number of patients admitted to Leicester hospitals remains the same with a total of 83 treated for the virus, 23 of whom are currently on ventilation.
Only one Covid-19 patient remains in county hospitals.
The number of people known to have contracted the virus locally since the start of the pandemic now stands at around 111,255.
The new cases, updated today at 4 p.m., mean the total number of cases in the city and county since the start of the pandemic area by area is:
Leicester: 47,249
Blaby: 10 118
Charnwood: 17,776
Harborough: 7,529
Hinckley and Bosworth: 9,021
Melton: 3,973
North West Leicestershire: 9,156
Oadby and Wigston: 6,433
Meanwhile, in other coronavirus news, government data up to August 14 shows that of the 87,627,380 Covid-19 jabs donated in the UK, 47,254,399 were first doses. Some 40,372,981 were second doses.
It comes as government ministers finally cut ‘scam’ prices for the travel PCR test today amid complaints from airline bosses that the industry is struggling to recover due to the tests.
Read the full story here.
The government said 93 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the UK total to 130,894.
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, there had been 29,528 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.
The latest seven-day infection rates, area by area, are:
- Leicester: 407.9 cases per 100,000 (1,444 cases in seven days)
Blaby: 453.2 cases per 100,000 (462)
Charnwood: 347.1 cases per 100,000 (654)
Harborough: 356.9 cases per 100,000 (341)
Hinckley and Bosworth: 393.3 cases per 100,000 (447)
Melton: 214 cases per 100,000 (110)
North West Leicestershire: 285.3 cases per 100,000 (299)
Oadby and Wigston: 413.5 cases per 100,000 (237)
Across England, there were 305.2 cases per 100,000 (172,608).
LeicestershireLive uses the gov.uk Daily dashboard to track and report local cases and rates.
For the latest local coronavirus news, click here .
Keep up to date with the latest news with our email alerts delivered straight to your inbox. Register by clicking here.
Sources
2/ https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/local-news/more-covid-19-cases-confirmed-5788267
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]