More Covid-19 cases confirmed in Leicestershire as Boris Johnson’s wife urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

A total of 607 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city and county today, up from 615 new cases yesterday.

As of Saturday, August 14, cases in Leicester have increased, but confirmed infection rates in the county have declined.

The latest statistics from the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) show there have been 230 new cases of Covid-19 in the city and a further 377 cases have been confirmed across the county.

There have been 84 new infections recorded in Charnwood, which includes Loughborough, and 78 more in Blaby district.

Elsewhere, 67 cases have been recorded in Hinckley and Bosworth – and 40 new cases in northwest Leicestershire, which includes the towns of Coalville and Ashby.

In Harborough, there were 49 new cases, while 34 new infections were recorded in Oadby and Wigston.

There have been 25 confirmed cases in Melton.

The numbers come as the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson received her second Covid-19 vaccine today and urged other pregnant women to get vaccinated.

On her private Instagram, she said: “I know there are a lot of pregnant women who are anxious to be vaccinated against Covid but the evidence is incredibly reassuring.

“More importantly, the data shows that there is no increased risk of miscarriage, which really worried me.

“Almost 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US have received the recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, without any safety concerns.





“The Royal College of Midwives has said that pregnant women are at a greater risk of serious illness if they contract Covid, so getting the vaccine is really the best way to protect yourself and your baby. “

To date, the number of patients admitted to Leicester hospitals remains the same with a total of 83 treated for the virus, 23 of whom are currently on ventilation.

Only one Covid-19 patient remains in county hospitals.

The number of people known to have contracted the virus locally since the start of the pandemic now stands at around 111,255.

The new cases, updated today at 4 p.m., mean the total number of cases in the city and county since the start of the pandemic area by area is:

Leicester: 47,249

Blaby: 10 118

Charnwood: 17,776

Harborough: 7,529

Hinckley and Bosworth: 9,021

Melton: 3,973

North West Leicestershire: 9,156

Oadby and Wigston: 6,433

Meanwhile, in other coronavirus news, government data up to August 14 shows that of the 87,627,380 Covid-19 jabs donated in the UK, 47,254,399 were first doses. Some 40,372,981 were second doses.

It comes as government ministers finally cut ‘scam’ prices for the travel PCR test today amid complaints from airline bosses that the industry is struggling to recover due to the tests.

The government said 93 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the UK total to 130,894.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, there had been 29,528 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.

The latest seven-day infection rates, area by area, are:

Leicester: 407.9 cases per 100,000 (1,444 cases in seven days)

Blaby: 453.2 cases per 100,000 (462)

Charnwood: 347.1 cases per 100,000 (654)

Harborough: 356.9 cases per 100,000 (341)

Hinckley and Bosworth: 393.3 cases per 100,000 (447)

Melton: 214 cases per 100,000 (110)

North West Leicestershire: 285.3 cases per 100,000 (299)

Oadby and Wigston: 413.5 cases per 100,000 (237)

Across England, there were 305.2 cases per 100,000 (172,608).

LeicestershireLive uses the gov.uk Daily dashboard to track and report local cases and rates.

