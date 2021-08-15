Ehsan Mani could get an extension as PCB chairman despite poor performance





Word is that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Chairman Ehsan Mani is losing a lot of sleep these days and nights, due to his extension for three years. He is widely regarded as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s blue-eyed boy at PCB, which is why everyone expects him to get the green light for another three years. Even the few articles that have addressed this issue in the press have quoted a number of Council officials who are fairly sure he will stay at least for another term.

Yet there is silence from the Prime Minister’s Office. Perhaps the PM, since he’s no stranger to cricket, has noticed that the performance of the board, and that of the team, is in very visible decline compared to when Najam Sethi ran the show; someone who was endlessly criticized by Imran Khan at the time, as well as the claim that he would put the right person in the job when he became prime minister.

But it turns out her man isn’t just doing the stand-up job expected of him, he’s actually undoing some of the good work that was done ahead of time. And the team, whose performance is at the end of the day, is no longer even a shadow of itself. And the statistics are very bleak.

As it turns out, Pakistan have played 10 test rounds since 2018-19, when Ehsan Mani took over the PCB presidency. And out of those 10 series, we’ve lost five and won only one against teams ranked in the top 5 in the world – Australia in 2019-20 in the UAE.

We have also played 10 one-day series since 2018-19, losing 7 of 10. Pakistan has won only three of the 10 ODI series played during Mani’s rule, winning a series against South Africa (2 -1), one against Zimbabwe. (2-1), and one against Sri Lanka (2-0).

And to top it off, Pakistan were at the top of the world in T20 cricket, winning 11 series through 2018-19. Still, we’ve only been victorious in six of the 13 tournaments, resulting in 7 streak losses. Pakistan performed especially well in matches against the minnows of West Indies, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and South Africa.

We have therefore gone from obtaining the test weight in 2016 to fifth place now. We also went from world number five to number six in international one-day competitions, and from world champions to world number four in T20Is.

This means, of course, that the national team have lost a lot more games than they have won since the last cricket guard change. And if that sounds bad, the story of the mismanagement of Council operations is even worse. The most important thing for the PCB before Mani’s arrival was the introduction of a very successful business model which made the PSL (Pakistan Super League) possible. It was based on a win-win partnership model between broadcasters and rights holders. And all Mani was supposed to do was make it work and let the money flow in. But he tried to squeeze the rights holders and insisted on the upfront payments even though the tournament itself was scattered and organized into three phases. And now the model of win-win partnership is broken with nothing to replace it.

News of the PCB’s sale of broadcast rights to a foreign television station, without a formal tender, is also about to hit the headlines. It seems that an international channel, with which Mani has been associated for a very long time and with which his brother also works, has obtained the rights to cover the National T20 Cup for 10 days, the Pakistan Cup for 10 days and the final of Quaid e Azam. trophy for five days without due process.

When the Daily Times reached out to PCB for comment on the matter, PCB media director Samiul Hassan said the story had already been broken, which it was not, and the Council had already. issued a rebuttal, which is not the case, and then blocked our sports reporter, who shows not only a very arrogant state of mind but also very unprofessional.

There is no doubt that Mani and his team have good explanations for all of these issues, but they are not yet sharing them with anyone. But no matter how hard they hide all of their flaws under the rug, they seemingly find it difficult to hide them from the Prime Minister, without whose approval Mani will not get the extension he seeks.

As it stands, it is difficult to argue for an additional three years based on performance. And it is ironic that at a time when Imran Khan is Prime Minister, who understands cricket better than anyone in the Council or in government, the quality of Pakistani cricket is very noticeably declining. It won’t be long before the Prime Minister’s decision becomes clear.

With the contribution of Saad Ahmed

