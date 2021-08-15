PM Modi Engages in Duplicity over Pakistan with Eye on UP Poll: Congress | India News





NEW DELHI: In issuing a March 22 letter Narendra Modi wrote to Imran Khan on Pakistan’s national day, Congress said on Saturday that Narendra Modi had a deep love for the neighboring country but resorted to duplicity and invoked the partition in the face of the polls. Calling the emphasis on partition a backhand attempt to polarize society, he said Modi found himself without a board to reach out to people due to inflation, high fuel prices, protests by farmers and irregularities in the Ram Temple foundation, and therefore began planning a divisive campaign in Uttar Pradesh like the shamshan-kabrastan campaign in the last elections. AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala said it was on March 22, 1940 that the Muslim League, at its Lahore session, adopted a resolution on Pakistan, on the basis of which the League adopted a resolution on Pakistan. started a movement for a separate country. Imagine, on March 22, the Indian Prime Minister congratulated Pakistan on the anniversary of such a day and then shed crocodile tears on it to serve his political interests, he said. Highlighting Modis’ love for Pakistan, AICC said Modi uninvited to Pakistan on December 25, 2015 for dinner, then invited ISI to investigate the terrorist attack on the base. aerial view of Pathankot. He said the irony was that the ISI had orchestrated the attack. Surjewala said the country is asking Modi when he will cut fuel prices, give jobs to young people, clear up the Pegasus scandal and withdraw farm laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-engaging-in-duplicity-on-pakistan-with-eye-on-up-poll-congress/articleshow/85340467.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

