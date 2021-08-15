Brexit news: Steve Baker tells Boris to ‘unleash’ potential outside the EU | Politics | New





In a broad interview today, Steve Baker called for strong “domestic regulatory reform” that equates to Liz Truss’ international trade policy as more countries sign trade deals with the UK. The former chairman of the European Research Group also compared the period between the 2016 European referendum and the 2019 general elections to a “fiasco” due to “the political class at odds” with the public’s decision to leave the bloc .

He added: “There are always extremes in a political conversation. [including Brexit]. “Between the European referendum and the 2019 general elections, we had a political fiasco on Brexit because the political class absolutely disagreed with the result handed to them by the public. “I’m not saying Brexit is a fiasco, I’m saying Brexit is a hard thing to do but the right thing to do. “Between those years we certainly had a political fiasco.”

Mr Baker also spoke about his political career and, although he worked in the backbench, he admitted that he had “sacrificed” any ministerial perspective after turning down two offers from Boris Johnson to become minister of ‘State. Speaking to the Payn’s Politics podcast, he added: “It’s strange to say it now, but history will confirm this to me, I either needed to be in the backbench to do what I I did, that is to say help my colleagues and get something from the government, enough from the government that they think they can vote for the deal or be the Brexit secretary. “What I couldn’t do was something else. “When I turned down the first post, Boris was kind enough to offer me a second post as minister of state in government, a post I absolutely would have loved to do. READ MORE: “Totally screwed up! Biden leaves MPs furious at Taliban resurgence the Times of Israel

Mr Baker backed Mr Davis who shocked former Prime Minister Theresa May by telling him that he could not support his Brexit plan and that he was resigning “in the national interest”. Mr Baker is also currently chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, a parliamentary group of stranded septic MPs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1476947/brexit-news-steve-baker-boris-johnson-eu-trade-deal-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos