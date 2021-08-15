Earth and air heat: could heat pumps replace our gas boilers? | Energy industry

OOne of the biggest contributors to pollution is so part of everyday life that it’s easily overlooked: the fossil fuels used in our homes for heating, hot water and cooking account for over a fifth of emissions UK carbon footprint.

This is why the government plans to ban gas boilers in new homes from 2025, a policy that could extend to all new gas boilers in homes from the mid-1930s. beyond this date, newly installed heating systems should be low carbon or be convertible to use a clean fuel such as hydrogen.

As government hydrogen testing continues, electric heat pumps have become the exceptional option for individual households.

A heat pump, in simple terms, acts like an inverted refrigerator by extracting energy or heat from the outside air, soil or water nearby, and concentrating the heat before transferring it to inside.

The government is expected to outline its plans to help decarbonize homes in a long-awaited guidance document this fall, including a replacement for the current Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), which closes in march Next year.

RHI makes 6,000 quarterly installments over seven years to help cover the costs of the heat pumps. Ministers would consider replacing it with a $ 400 million boiler scrapping program, which would provide 7,000 grants.

Heat pumps are already popular, but their cost is several times the price of a gas boiler, from 6,000 for an air pump; for a ground source heat pump, the price could go up to 10,000. And many homes need major insulation work before they can be installed.

It requires a change in mindset, says Richard Lowes, heating expert at the Regulatory Assistance Project. Rather than relying on a powerful explosion of fossil fuels to heat a cold house quickly, it is more important that the heat pumps run continuously, albeit at a very low level, to slowly increase heating to a uniform temperature, he said. Your refrigerator isn’t constantly blowing cold air, he says. But it keeps your food cool by adjusting to very slight increases in temperature, and only when needed.

At least 36,000 heat pumps were installed in homes and businesses across the UK last year, according to the Heat Pump Association, and installations are expected to nearly double this year, to between 60,000 and 70,000 They will have to increase tenfold within seven years to reach the goal set by Boris Johnson last November to install 600,000 per year by 2028.

Boris Johnson wants 600,000 heat pumps to be installed each year by 2028. Photograph: Tayfun Salc / Zuma Press Wire / Rex Shutterstock

The move away from gas heating poses new challenges and opportunities for UK energy providers. Currently, the heat pump market is dominated by a handful of manufacturers including Mitsubishi, Daikin, Samsung, LG, Vaillant and Calorex and around 1,000 installers. Ovo Energy and Octopus Energy are undertaking customer trials ahead of what could prove to be a new dawn for innovative home heating tariffs in the future.

But for heat pumps to become mainstream, the government will need to address the three main barriers to adoption: high initial cost; generally low levels of insulation in the house; and negative word of mouth created by poor facilities.

Heat pumps rarely fail, Lowes says. So when you hear horror stories it’s usually due to bad advice or improper installation.

All home heating systems work best in homes that are well insulated, Lowes says, but this is especially the case with heat pumps, which provide a constant, gentle heat source to maintain a uniform temperature rather than the blast. fossil fuels that create drafts. buildings need to warm up.

A heat pump manufactured by Vaillant. Photograph: Octopus Energy / PA

It’s a myth that heat pumps can’t work in older or townhouses, they might just require a little more work. Even if you fail to insulate the interior walls, a heat pump can still work, you may need to buy a bigger one, he says.

In the wake of the collapse of the government Green Homes Grant program, the cost of an overhaul of home insulation would put many homes out of the race for a low-carbon heating system.

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the home heating revolution is the army of skilled installers needed to make it happen, says Mark McManus, managing director of heat pump manufacturer Stiebel Eltron UK.

If there’s a problem in the industry, it’s probably a lack of skills, he says. There are a small number of well-trained installers in the UK. But once that skills gap is closed, there will likely be better service and more competition, which could lead to further lower costs.

To close the gap, the Heat Pump Association has set up a new program that could theoretically train up to 40,000 installers per year.

The steps to redesign the training path to become an installer were hailed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as essential to increase pressure on the government’s low-carbon ambitions and create more jobs in the green economy.

There is a transition, and that’s something that we focused on, and we want to try to help people make that transition, he said.