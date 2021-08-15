Once an area of ​​agreement, Biden and Trump blame Afghanistan | Washington Examiner





In the controversial 2020 White House campaign and its bitter aftermath, there was one rare issue that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on: it was time to get out of Afghanistan.

Now even that unusual bit of courtesy has dissolved as Kabul is on the brink following sustained Taliban gains, with Biden and Trump (and their supporters) pointing fingers at each other.

The Biden administration said Trump’s deal with the Taliban was different from the peace deal they would have made, but ultimately tied their hands. “It was predestined,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “This is an agreement that this administration probably would not have reached, certainly not in all the details. But it is the agreement that we inherited.”

“When I came to power, I inherited a deal made by my predecessor which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of September 11, 2019, which left the Taliban in the most military position. strong since 2001 and imposed a May 1 deadline of 2021 on US forces, ”Biden himself said in a statement Saturday. “Shortly before leaving office, he also reduced US forces to a bare minimum of 2,500.”

“We saw the Taliban make progress even before the Biden administration took office,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. “We saw the Taliban making progress at the district level before the president made his decision.”

Trump personally retaliated against this characterization of the historic record, targeting his successor. “If our 2020 presidential election had not been rigged, and if I was now president, the world would find out that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditional withdrawal,” he said in a statement. “I have personally had discussions with key Taliban leaders in which they understood that what they are doing now would not have been acceptable.”

“It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood it better than anyone,” Trump continued. “What is happening now is not acceptable. It should have been done a lot better.”

When Biden announced in April that troops would be leaving Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that precipitated the war, Trump called the withdrawal a “wonderful and positive thing to do,” but criticized the timing.

“First, we can and must get out sooner,” Trump said at the time. He added that “September 11 is a very sad event and time for our country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance in honor of those great souls we have lost.” He takes credit for significant troop withdrawals during his tenure. “I had planned to retire on May 1, and we should stay as close as possible to that schedule,” he concluded.

But Trump was never able to complete the pullout, faced with resistance from the Pentagon and some of his own advisers. After then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned, Trump sent 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan.

“My initial instinct was to step back, and historically I like to go with my gut, but all my life I’ve heard that decisions are very different when you’re sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office,” Trump said. when the decision was announced, similar to but smaller than former President Barack Obama’s increase in Afghan troops in 2009, which Biden, then vice president, advised against.

Trump continued to question strategy in Afghanistan, and Mattis eventually left Cabinet after the two clashed over the troop withdrawal. Mattis has warned of a “hasty” pullout in 2019, although he has so far remained silent under Biden.

“These eternal wars must end. I support the withdrawal of troops,” Biden told Stars and Stripes last year, adding that some forces should protect the United States from terrorism.

Trump used similar language when discussing Afghanistan and Iraq. “Great nations do not wage endless wars,” he said in his 2019 State of the Union address.

Polls show bipartisan support for leaving Afghanistan. But as the troops began to leave, the Taliban quickly began to overthrow provincial capitals, rekindling partisan resentment over the issue.

The Biden administration ordered the return of 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to facilitate the evacuation of at least some of the diplomatic staff, although they remained adamant on Friday that the embassy in Kabul would remain open.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump-appointed person who could run for the GOP presidential nomination, wrote in an op-ed that “it looks like the Biden team may not have planned in a way. adequate. They look panicked. It will embolden the Taliban and encourage Al Qaeda. “

One person who has been consistent on Afghanistan, regardless of which party owns the White House, is Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky lawmaker called Biden’s withdrawal a “risky scramble for exits” and said Trump’s proposal to do the same “would hurt our allies and delight those who wish us harm.”

McConnell compared the withdrawal under the two presidents to the “humiliating American departure from Saigon in 1975”.

