Liz Cheney faces backlash after blaming Trump, Biden for Afghanistan collapse





Representative Liz Cheney suffered a swift reaction after blaming the unfolding “calamity” in Afghanistan on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“The Trump / Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and claiming they were partners for peace, and ends in US surrender as Biden abandons the country to our enemies terrorists, “the Republican lawmaker wrote in a Saturday tweet.

But Twitter users were quick to criticize Cheney for failing to recognize his father Dick Cheney’s role in starting the war in Afghanistan. Dick Cheney was vice-president of George W. Bush, whose administration launched the invasion of Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Haven’t you met George W. Bush or Dick Cheney? Reverend Dr Chuck Currie replied to his tweet.

Journalist Michael Tracey noted: “It would never occur to Liz Cheney that if attempting to extricate the United States from a 20-year conflict is necessarily ‘catastrophic’, then maybe the real one. calamity ‘was the mission itself.

“The Cheney Calamity,” actor Paul Telfer replied to the tweet. “One hell of a family affair, Liz.

And Bob Clendenin simply replied, “With all due respect, you have a lot of f ** king nerves.”

Will Bunch, opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, joked: “When you haven’t yet heard that Darth Vader is your father.”

However, some have defended Liz Cheney’s position.

“There is a lot of criticism to be made,” tweeted former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. “I would say the initial invasion was necessary and justified to protect the security of the United States. Then four back-to-back administrations did what we always do. Make deals with corrupt Afghan politicians that we think could serve us well. as well as to the Afghan people. “

Biden had set a deadline of August 31 to completely withdraw combat forces from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

But on Saturday, the president said he had authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional US troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 5,000, to ensure what he called an “orderly and safe withdrawal” of personnel. American and Ally.

The decision came as the Taliban took control of several Afghan towns within days.

In a statement on Saturday, Biden attributed much of the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan to Trump for signing a deal with the Taliban that left them “in the strongest military position since 2001.”

“I was the fourth president to preside over a US troop presence in Afghanistan – two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not let and take this war to a fifth,” Biden added.

Trump responded a few hours later, claiming that Biden “left Afghanistan instead of following the plan our administration left him.” He did not give details of the plan.

Liz Cheney’s office has been contacted for comment.

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) listens to testimony about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Jim Bourg / Pool / Getty Images

