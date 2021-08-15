The climate crisis is a class problem

UN secretary general saying climate scientists report a code red for humanity is a critical warning. The proof in these weeks Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) speaks for itself: the five hottest years in recent history, the tripling of sea level rise and the global retreat of glaciers and pack ice. But that’s not really new either. Scientists are adopting an urgent tone as they have been issuing the same warnings for decades as serious action against our warming world has failed to materialize. Indeed, the oil giant Exxon predicted change in the 1970s before spending decades publicly denying its existence. The political and economic system we live in does not produce climate change by accident but by design, rewarding big polluters and resource extractors with superprofits. It is our historical heritage. In the UK, imperial-era fortunes were made from oil sourced from places like the Persian Gulf, where Britain sponsored an undemocratic coup in the 1950s to preserve the profits of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Companys. AIOC later became BP, which continues to pump hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere at sites ranging from the Gulf of Mexico to Caspian. And much of the world’s fossil fuels are managed by City of London financial institutions that specialize in managing oil profits.

Governments around the world continue to act on behalf of these fossil networks, even as they claim to be taking climate action. Boris Johnson even copied the Green industrial revolution language that we have developed in the Labor Party. But he only copied the words, not the actions. In June, the UK Climate Change Committee demonstrated that on its current trajectory, the government will fail even to meet its own woefully insufficient target. targets. On May 1, 2019, as Leader of the Opposition, I managed to get a parliamentary statement for Britain through to declare a climate emergency making ours the first parliament in the world to do so. I was, and remain, determined that the Labor Party and our movement take the climate and environmental crisis very seriously. If this system remains unchallenged, we can expect a rapid increase in the floods, droughts and wildfires that have ravaged Australia, Siberia, British Columbia, East Africa, California and much of Europe over the past year. Heavy torrential rains have increased by two-fifths this century. The heaviest are three-quarters stronger than they were in the 1950s, and point hurricanes are now commonplace. But it’s not just the physical consequences of these events that we need to be concerned about; it is also the policies. In Greece, austerity, deregulation and neglect of the fire service amplified the impact of the horrific fires in Evia. In Texas earlier this year, the state allowed energy companies to raise emergency electricity prices, leaving people in bad debt. And from the United States to the European Union, governments are investing in surveillance technology and military equipment to attack the refugees that environmental crises help create. the Billions being spent on new guards and drones in the Mediterranean is not money spent on a green transition, but rather for the benefit of a border, surveillance and an army industry deeply linked to the fossil economy. The British Parliament is even currently debating a draconian Nationality and Borders Bill aimed at making it illegal to save refugee lives at sea, putting Britain at odds with the Universal Law of the Sea. With military budgets skyrocketing across the world, powerful countries are preparing for conflict, not cooperation, to deal with the climate emergency. Such false solutions will increase all our suffering; but as always, will favor the rich few while punishing the many, whether it is people flooded from their homes in England or people fleeing drought in North Africa.