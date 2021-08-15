This pro-Trump lawyer was a rising star of ‘Stop the Steal’, his office erased him





In late 2020, as then-President Donald Trump led a multi-pronged campaign to cling to power, a little-known lawyer and self-proclaimed former special operations commander began working on Trump’s behalf, harassing them. senior officials of the Department of Justice with the aim of roping them into the plot.

In the months since Trump’s failed coup attempt, government documents and emails have further revealed the extent of lawyer Kurt Olsens’ behind-the-scenes crusade in an attempt to keep him at bay. power. The twice-indicted former president had clearly taken a blow to Olsen and his job. But since the fallout of the 2020 presidential election, it seems Olsens’ former colleagues want to distance themselves from him to the point that his former law firm has effectively disowned him and relegated him to the airbrush. of its history.

Olsens’ recurring appearances in ongoing investigations on Capitol Hill into what led to the MAGA riot on January 6 raise glaring questions. How did a virtually unknown private lawyer and associate of extreme MAGA figures stumble to influence executive branch functions to the point that DOJ’s most senior staff had to concoct plans to fight his assault?

For 18 years, Olsen worked as a partner at Klafter, Olsen & Lesser, a small New York-based law firm that he co-founded. But shortly after signing to help Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtons failed to overturn the 2020 Supreme Court election, the company changed its name and registered a new unnamed Olsens website. in the URL on February 24. Now, where Olsens bio used to be, a disclaimer says, Kurt Olsen is not affiliated in any way with Klafter Lesser LLP.

Klafter Lesser’s partners did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast. Olsen also did not comment.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee and Politico reports show that after the election, the Maryland lawyer stepped out of the relative obscurity of conservative politics to catch the ear of then-President Trump . Despite her access, several lawyers and administration officials intimately involved in the anti-democratic effort either did not know or simply could not remember Olsena’s reflection of the dislocated and chaotic state of post-election MAGA politics then. that different factions were pushing competing authoritarian ideas and fighting with each other.

Of six knowledgeable Trumpworld sources contacted for this story, several said they had not dealt directly with Olsen at all, although they knew Trump was in love with the ideas he was selling. A former senior Trump aide said he deliberately avoided any contact or involvement with Olsen, describing his legal theories as pure nonsense.

Not surprisingly, none of this concern on the part of the leadership of the Trump administration prevented the then president from embracing Olsen or his fringe legal opinions.

Olsens ‘rise to the heights of MAGA activism began in December 2020 when Paxton organized a Supreme Court case to reject Joe Bidens’ election victory in Pennsylvania. The Texas Attorney General called for help outside his office and appointed two special advocates to assist him in the case: Lawrence Joseph, a conservative attorney experienced in filing Supreme Court briefs in favor of conservative causes and personalities; and Olsen, whose office sat a few floors down the Josephs firm in the same Washington, DC office building.

The move placed Olsen, who had little to no national profile in conservative politics, at the forefront of Trump’s backed effort to overturn the 2020 election in court. Prior to his legal career, the lawyer served as a Navy Special Warfare Officer assigned to the SEAL Five Team which traveled extensively in the Middle East and Far East, primarily as a Special Operations Platoon Commander. , according to a biography deleted since at its former solidify.

Paxtons’ Supreme Court trial ultimately failed when all nine justices voted unanimously to dismiss him on the grounds that the state of Texas lacked standing to bring the case. Despite the failed combinations, the Olsens star continued to progress in the increasingly bizarre world of Stop the Steal notables.

Emails Olsen sent to Justice Department officials, obtained by The New York Times and the House Oversight Committee, show that after the Supreme Court dismissed the Texas case, Olsen was able to get in touch. with Trump himself to inform him of an effort to revive the case. .

At some point after the failed lawsuits in Texas, Olsen managed to get in touch with the president to pitch to him the idea of ​​asking the Department of Justice to bring a lawsuit modeled on the Texas action. , which would theoretically avoid the lack of quality that had condemned the state-led effort.

The President of the United States saw this complaint, and he asked me last night to inform AG Rosen in person today to discuss this action, Olsen wrote in an email to the Department of Justice. I was instructed to report to the President this afternoon after this meeting.

Olsen never had his meeting with Rosen, and the Acting Attorney General never resumed Texas’ pipe-dreaming attempt to overturn the election. But, as Politico reported this month, the president’s interest in Olsens’ work grew so intense that in December, Trump himself insisted on bothering Rosen about the draft 54 ​​complaint. pages that Olsen had pushed to the highest levels of the federal government.

According to Politico, Rosen recently told Senate investigators that he advised the then president that the draft complaint was, at best, a waste of time.

Additionally, Olsens’ name was also on a memo hand-delivered to Trump in his very last days at the office, a memo that also appeared to include a recommendation on the use of martial law if necessary. When pillow mogul and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell visited the White House to brief Trump, administration officials and lawyers about his savage claims about Chinese hacking efforts during the election of 2020, Olsens’ name even appeared in a photo of documents Lindell brought to Trump, alongside figures like Sidney Powell and Kash Patel, as suggestions on who Trump should appoint to leadership positions at the 2020. during his quest to stay in power.

Lindell’s affection for Olsen continued into the post-Trump era. As Lindells’ Cyber ​​Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota unfolded last week, Olsen commented on a Washington Times article and was called a member of the MyPillow CEOs team of lawyers.

Olsens reported that Lindells’ presence on the legal team shows that he is not done associating with doomed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results or to resettle Trump. The August 11 Washington Times article in which Olsen is featured is headlined, cyber expert says his team cannot prove Mike Lindells claims China hacked the election.

