Carrie Symonds, 33, receives her second Covid hit as she urges other pregnant women to do the same

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has announced that she received her second coronavirus vaccine while pregnant with her second child.

She took to social media on Saturday to reassure other pregnant women who might be anxious about getting the vaccine that she “feels good” and urges others to do the same.

The expectant mother, 33, and the Prime Minister have revealed they are expecting a baby before Christmas after losing a child earlier this year.

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie, 33 (pictured on Instagram today) announced she received her second coronavirus vaccine while pregnant with her second child

She took to social media on Saturday to reassure other pregnant women who might be anxious about getting the vaccine that she “feels good”

Speaking to Instagram this afternoon, she wrote: “Just had my second shot and I feel great!

“I know there are a lot of pregnant women who can’t wait to get their Covid vaccine, but the evidence is incredibly reassuring.

“More importantly, the data shows there is no increased risk of miscarriage, which really worried me.

“Almost 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US have received the recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during pregnancy with no safety concerns.

The mother-to-be and the Prime Minister have revealed they are expecting a baby before Christmas after losing a child earlier this year. Photographed in May

“The Royal College of Midwives has said that pregnant women are at a greater risk of serious illness if they contract Covid, so getting the vaccine is really the best way to protect yourself and your baby.”

Health chiefs urged pregnant women to get bitten after data in July showed just one in ten people had come forward.

How does the coronavirus affect pregnant women? Serious illness from Covid-19 is rare in pregnant women, but is more likely in late pregnancy. Pregnant women who contract a symptomatic COVID-19 infection are 2 to 3 times more likely to give birth to their babies prematurely. British women are advised to be vaccinated by Pfizer and Moderna, as these vaccines have been given to more than 130,000 pregnant women in the United States and the data did not raise any safety concerns. Gill Walton, Executive Director of the Royal College of Midwives, said: We are seeing an increasing number of pregnant women admitted to hospital with serious illness, almost all of them unvaccinated. “Pregnant women are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract COVID, and those with severe COVID are twice as likely to have a stillbirth and three times as likely to have a premature baby. Getting the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your baby safe. Very often we mark the pregnancy milestones in weeks, the baby’s height at 12 or 22 weeks. We now have a new benchmark – eight weeks between the first jab and the second. “If you have any concerns or questions, talk to your midwife who will help you make the right decision for you and your baby.

Hospitalization rates for Covid were rising rapidly among unvaccinated expectant mothers.

As of July 23, data showed that so far, 51,724 pregnant women in England had received at least one dose and 20,648 women had received two. At the time, around 600,000 women in the UK were pregnant, meaning less than ten percent were bitten.

In a courageous Instagram post in July, Carrie recounted how she and her husband Boris were expecting a rainbow baby – a term for a child born into a family who has already lost another to stillbirth or death in infancy – in December.

The announcement came two months after her marriage to the Tory leader when she was reportedly around two months pregnant.

In a message to subscribers, she wrote: “Hoping our rainbow baby this Christmas. Earlier this year I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well.

“I found it very heartwarming to hear from people who had also suffered loss, so I hope that, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well.”

The news of Carrie’s vaccination comes as she and Boris Johnson have been asked to support three days of paid miscarriage leave for bereaved families after suffering their own loss.

SNP MP Angela Crawley has introduced a private member’s bill calling for three days of paid leave for anyone who loses a baby, including if the tragedy takes place before 24 weeks.

Miss Crawley won the support of four parties but not the Conservatives.

She urged the prime minister to use his own experience to support his plan, saying: This could have been an opportunity to examine the impact that [a miscarriage] would have had on other families.

Currently, a mother is entitled to maternity leave and the associated salary if she has a stillborn baby after week 24.