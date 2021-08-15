The next big existential fight for Democrats? Pennsylvania





COUDERSPORT, Pa. Potter County in north-central Pennsylvania bills itself as the Land of the Gods, a nickname that reflects the rural landscape and splendid stargazing views, but also hints at its conservative politics.

Former President Donald Trump has won here twice with nearly 80% of the vote, making it one of the most trusted Republican areas in the state. And inside a small gallery storefront on Main Street that serves as a safe space and the local Democratic Party headquarters hangs a sign: DEMOCRATE VOTE. No one will know.

This is precisely the kind of silent, if not silent, support that Representative Conor Lamb hoped to start cultivating when he visits this month, on his second day as a Senate candidate. Lamb, a Democrat from the Pittsburgh area, kicked off his launch tour with purple and red counties that he says can lead him to victory for the Progressives in the primaries and victory in the general election next year.

Thank you for such an incredible welcome to me and the whole team who traveled with me here today, Lamb, along with his political ad creators, told three dozen local residents while sipping beer and wine in the middle of a Saturday afternoon. We installed this camera and microphone in part because I want people to see what you’re doing here. I want to show them that this is part of what it means to be a Democrat in Pennsylvania that we go everywhere … that we don’t give up, especially in places like Potter County.

What it means to be a Democrat in Pennsylvania is, in fact, the question of next year’s Senate primary. Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s decision not to be re-elected gave Democrats perhaps their best opportunity to preserve or expand a fragile 50-50 majority in the chamber, opening a seat for Republicans in a state the President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020.

Progressives have already responded to nominations from Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, known for his working class wardrobe and his crusade to legalize weed, and state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who would be the first black in the world. State and the first openly gay senator. Lambs’ statement last week, which came days after Biden’s allies beat a sidekick of Bernie Sanders in a special House primary in neighboring Ohio, plunged the race into familiar and existential territory.

The campaign rooted in respect for Biden and his US bailout, the $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief package that Lamb describes as historically progressive sets up another clash between the moderate establishment and the left.

I’m open to hearing what they all say, Linda Klingaman, chair of the Potter County Democrats, said before introducing Lamb here. She added that while she believes a moderate candidate would be much more capable of attracting GOP voters, Democrats must also weigh basic issues such as women’s health and the environment.

Geography could be another factor in the primary. Fetterman and Lamb are both from western Pennsylvania, while Kenyatta and State Senator Sharif Street, who formed an exploratory committee, are from Philadelphia.

A fifth candidate, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, has a proven track record in the greater Philadelphia suburbs. Supported by Emilys List, a national group that promotes women who support the right to abortion for senior positions, she would be Pennsylvania’s first female senator. Like Lamb, she presents herself as a non-ideological pragmatist.

As I speak to constituents across Pennsylvania what I hear from all of them is that Pennsylvania needs a problem solver in the United States Senate, Arkoosh, a doctor, has stated in an interview. People are looking for someone who has the skills and the ability to work on the things that keep them awake at night, and that’s me.

Lamb and Fetterman have national profiles Lamb of his special election victory in a GOP district three years ago, Fetterman of his strong resistance to Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and his frequent appearances on the GOP’s news programs. cable. Fetterman, the only candidate in the race to win a statewide election, gained an early financial advantage. And in a race where independent polls are scarce, Fetterman waved a May internal poll that showed him leading the pack, with Lamb in second place.

Democrats who attended Lambs launch events tended to view him and Fetterman as the first. Fetterman also pointed this out in a fundraising email sent the day after Lamb entered the race.

If you’re looking for a candidate who’s had to move on fundamental issues like the $ 15 minimum wage, then don’t vote for me, Fetterman wrote. If you want a candidate who has outdated opinions on marijuana, then you and I may have to agree to disagree.

Fetterman didn’t mention Lamb by name, but the contrasts were apparent. Lamb was initially resistant to the idea of ​​a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour and last year voted against a bill to decriminalize marijuana nationwide, calling for a more gradual approach. The email was also aimed at Senator Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat from neighboring West Virginia who helped Lamb raise funds and whose powerful swing vote has become a flashpoint for progressives.

If you were looking for words for what John is, John is a populist, said Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello, eschewing the progressive label in favor of one that resonated with working-class voters. , including the white working class voters who backed Trump. If we were to label ourselves, this is the one we think is correct because what it is about is popular.

Lamb encountered a few skeptics as he rolled out his campaign. Twice in the first two days he was pressured to filibuster, a Senate rule that requires 60 votes to advance most laws. Many progressives want to end it, but moderates like Manchin remain reluctant. Lamb, who announced in May that he was in favor of eliminating the rule, reiterated that position during his events.

In New Castle, an activist who asked about the filibuster also asked Lamb if he supported Medicare for All. Not in its current legislative form, replied the congressman.

I think John Fettermans’ answers would have been yes and yes, activist Lou Hancherick later said.

The Republican primary field already has more than half a dozen candidates, including Jeff Bartos, a businessman who ran for lieutenant governor on the losing GOP ticket in 2018; Sean Parnell, a Trump ally who narrowly lost to Lamb last year; and Carla Sands, former Trump ambassador to Denmark.

Voters in Pennsylvania have a habit of rewarding candidates who seek common ground, as evidenced by the three terms won by the other state senator, Bob Casey, as a moderate Democrat. cross call. More than 40 supporters, including workers and local leaders, stood behind him when he declared his candidacy outside a Pittsburgh union hall.

From there, he traveled to New Castle, Lawrence County, where Trump beat Biden by nearly 30 percentage points last year. He ended the day at the Cochranton Community Fair in Crawford County, where Trump last year won by 37. Calvello countered Lambs’ efforts to project force into those parts of western Pennsylvania with data which shows that Fetterman received campaign contributions from 83 percent of zip codes in that part of the state.

Dressed in a white oxford shirt and dark chinos, Lamb was a curious but unknown presence to many as he wandered between the local Democratic Party tent and the French fries stand. A member of his traveling entourage pointed to Lambs’ centrist and moderate references to bewildered spectators.

Lamb struggled with these and other labels in an interview as he left the fairgrounds. His first lineage speech has a lot Republicans won’t like, from Lambs’ searing rebuke of those who mistakenly believe the last election was stolen from Trump, to his insistence on human rights. vote.

Lamb also calls the American Rescue Plan, an economic aid plan that distributed another round of direct cash payments and expanded the child tax credit program as the most progressive legislation in my life.

It’s an example, he says, of what centrists led by Biden and those on the left can accomplish when they work together. The legislation received no support from Republicans in the House or Senate, but some Republicans in Congress have since promoted popular elements to voters.

We need a lot more than any litmus test, Lamb said. I really appreciate the contributions of people who call themselves progressives. We need them. They have a lot of moral clarity. They see the problems in a big way. But we cannot limit ourselves.

Lamb carried the message the next day to Erie County, a swing county that went from Trump to Biden in 2020. State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, who endorsed and introduced Lamb at the event there , counts Fetterman and Kenyatta as friends but sees the congressman. as the most eligible Democrat.

At the end of the day, I’m concerned about a general election, Bizzarro said. I want a candidate who has been tested and who can win in difficult areas. It’s not the blue state that everyone thinks it is.

