Here’s what happened at Mike Lindell’s Cyber ​​Symposium, from stepping off the stage to Bolsonaro’s son giving him a Trump-signed MAGA hat





Mike Lindell is a leading proponent of baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mike Lindell just hosted a 72-hour “cyber symposium” on voter fraud in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Speakers included Ronald Watkins, Steve Bannon and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Here is what happened.

Lindell said the event would prove his theories of voter fraud

Lindell is a strong supporter of Trump. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Mike Lindell, a leading proponent of baseless electoral fraud conspiracy theories, has spent months collecting information he says proves China helped Joe Biden “steal” the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump.

This culminated when the CEO of MyPillow hosted a 72-hour “cyber symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, between Tuesday and Thursday.

Lindell claimed he had 37 terabytes of voter fraud-related information to reveal at the cyber-symposium, which was webcast live on his website, Frank. He said he would give $ 5 million to anyone who could disprove the data, provided they attend the event in person.

The event featured controversial speakers, as well as a looping documentary

Steve Bannon spoke at the event. Grace Dean / Insider

Speakers at the event included conspiracy theorists Ronald Watkins, Raheem Kassam and Steve Bannon, as well as the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read more: MyPillow Guy Says God Helped Him Overcome Crack Addiction To Build A Multi-Million Dollar Empire. Now his religious devotion to Trump threatens to bring it all together.

And between the speeches, the participants watched a series of videos. This included viewing the same documentary filled with conspiracy theories four times on Tuesday, Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo said.

Jair Bolsonaro’s son gave Lindell a Trump-signed MAGA hat

Eduardo Bolsonaro delivered a speech at the event. Grace Dean / Insider

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, gave Lindell a “Make America Great Again” hat which he said was signed by Trump on Tuesday.

The hat was signed “to Mike, a great patriot,” Lindell said, adding, “Thank you, Mr. Chairman, our real chairman.”

The story continues

Bolsonaro then gave a speech on electoral fraud in Brazil. Jair Bolsonaro suggested that Brazil’s voting machines were used to rig the country’s elections, which led to the country’s electoral authority launching an investigation into Bolsonaro.

Lindell Once Against Fox News

Lindell was once one of the biggest advertisers on Tucker Carlson’s show. Fox News; Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Throughout the event, Lindell criticized several news outlets, including another attack on Fox News, where he implied he would not trust the network to report the weather.

“I said the other day that they should be a weather channel,” the CEO of MyPillow said Tuesday, according to the Washington Times. “And the next day I changed my mind because they wouldn’t report an oncoming storm.”

Lindell has clashed with Fox News on several occasions in recent months after the outlet stepped up its content moderation and refused to cover some of its debunked theories about the 2020 presidential election.

This culminated when Lindell pulled the MyPillow ads from Fox News last month after refusing to run ads for her cyber symposium. Lindell was once one of the biggest advertisers on Tucker Carlson’s show.

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN the network did not send a reporter to cover the symposium.

Lindell invited a reporter to interview him on stage, before calling him “cancer”

Lindell stormed a reporter at the Salon from the main stage. AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

But Fox News was not the only media in the crosshairs.

Lindell has repeatedly fought with Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo in interviews, phone calls and live broadcasts.

After denouncing Petrizzo’s work on stage on Tuesday, including calling his articles a “successful job,” Lindell texted him later that night inviting him for an interview.

“Zach, go write your trash, then we’ll interview on stage,” the text said.

But on Wednesday Lindell took over the offer.

“Losing my number. You are a cancer for our country,” he wrote to Petrizzo, before calling him “crazy”.

The insider saw screenshots of the posts.

Lindell fled the scene after a judge ruled Dominion could continue his trial against him

Lindell rushed off the stage when news broke that the $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit filed against him by voting machine company Dominion was about to continue.

Lindell tried to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed, but a U.S. district judge ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit can be continued in its entirety.

“After news emerged around 6 p.m. Wednesday that his attempt to have the trial dismissed had failed, Lindell was seen on video getting up from his seat and abruptly leaving the stage, disappearing behind a dark curtain,” Cheryl Teh reported from Insider.

The livestream has been replaced with a video reel showing articles on voter fraud, as well as an image of Lindell hugging a pillow.

A reporter was reportedly removed from the event – but snuck inside

Lindell’s security removed the reporter from the event. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to Petrizzo de Salon, a journalist from the far-right media outlet The Gateway Pundit was “excluded” from the event on Wednesday afternoon.

Petrizzo told Insider the reporter was “super rude” and “very aggressive” towards another reporter. Petrizzo said the Pundit reporter also put a camera in his face and surreptitiously taped his laptop.

The Pundit did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Lindell said he was attacked and claimed Antifa was trying to infiltrate the event

Lindell said Thursday morning that he was assaulted Wednesday night as he returned to his hotel room.

A spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department told The Associated Press that its officers took a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They did not say if Lindell was involved in the incident.

Retired Col. Phil Waldron said they had received “credible threat warnings” about two weeks earlier and had “someone working in the crowd … detecting threats”.

He added that there were “some really radical people outside trying to get into” the event and participants were exchanging press badges in the parking lot.

“The big game is to discredit all the lawmakers who have had the courage to be here,” said Waldron. “They are obviously trying to control the message Mike is trying to get across.”

“So it’s a typical insurgency-type activity,” he added.

Lindell also said his employees told him “Antifa things” were trying to infiltrate the event.

Lindell’s website Frank sent subscribers an email Thursday afternoon with the subject line: “Mike Lindell and his Cyber ​​Symposium under attack, please share everywhere.”

The email included video footage of Lindell talking about the attack at the event and Waldron talking about the alleged security threats.

The event also included prayers and the national anthem

Before embarking on a series of speeches, the second day of the symposium began with morning prayers and the national anthem, said Khaya Himmelman of The Dispatch.

Audience size decreased during the event, reports show

Petrizzo de Salon reported on the first day of the event that there were “a ton of Republican state lawmakers and their staff.”

But few participants stayed until the end of the symposium.

Petrizzo said the next day that the crowd was mostly gone. “Only about half of the crowd here on day two is back for day three,” he added on Thursday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

