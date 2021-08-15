Bad immigration policy under Donald Trump remains bad policy under Joe Biden.





A family enters Yuma, Arizona, to surrender to US Border Patrol agents on May 13, 2021.

The Biden administration extended a Trump border policy this month due to the ongoing pandemic. The administration said it would keep in place Title 42, a health law that bans entry into the United States when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determines there is a risk of introduction. of diseases in the country. This allows authorities to expel migrants quickly, lest they spread the coronavirus. In a statement, the CDC said Title 42 will remain in effect until the order is no longer needed to protect public health.

Public health does not allow you to be anti-immigrant

It is a disappointing decision by an administration that says it supports a fair, orderly and humane immigration system. The use of Title 42 is rooted in politics, not public policy. Sadly, his lawsuit reflects a larger issue with the White House Biden. Seven months into his tenure, the president has still not prioritized critical reforms to our immigration system.

Public health: In the old days, we all fought COVID-19 together. Now it’s us against the unvaccinated

The idea of ​​restricting border crossings to stop the spread of the coronavirus sounds good, as does the CDC’s approval of Title 42. But Title 42 is narrowly aimed at migrants only. Public health experts have questioned the usefulness of the laws, while federal courts have rejected its legal basis. Some of the CDC’s own doctors have argued that using the laws is not based on public health and safety. In fact, the only reason Title 42 is in place is that in 2020 Vice President Mike Pence quashed CDC experts and ordered the measure to be implemented. It doesn’t matter that COVID-19 is already all over the United States and its persistence is more due to the unvaccinated among us than to immigrants. What was bad policy under Trump is still bad policy under Biden.

Sadly, Title 42 is only part of a bigger picture, as Biden has yet to break more sharply from the nefarious immigration policies of his predecessor. Immigration detentions have skyrocketed recently, with the number of detainees nearly doubling since February. Thousands of migrant children are still stranded in precarious conditions in temporary shelters. And the administration has resumed the expedited deportation flights of migrants, which deny asylum seekers the opportunity to make their requests before an immigration judge.

Biden has certainly taken positive steps on immigration. His administration relaunched a program to aid minors in Central America and canceled the Stay in Mexico policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases were processed. (A federal judge ordered the reinstatement of the policy on Friday, but the Biden administration has time to appeal.) Instead of workplace raids, the domestic immigration enforcement now focuses on persons who pose a threat to national security and public safety. However, doing better than Trump on immigration is not enough.

Most Latinos recognize the president as an ally of our communities. A May CNN analysis of Gallup polls during Biden’s presidency found his approval rating with Latinos to be 72%, compared to his overall approval rating of 55%. Biden doesn’t use harsh language to describe people from other countries, and he has shown strong leadership in the fight against the economy and the coronavirus. This is what makes his reluctance to go further and bolder on immigration so confusing.

Admittedly, the administration is probably worried about appearing soft on immigration. The White House’s 21-point plan on immigration, for example, notes a commitment to border security and immigration law enforcement. Yet no matter what Biden does about immigration, Republicans will accuse him of promoting open borders and amnesty. He might as well keep his promises to his supporters, rather than trying to appease the Conservatives who will never support his immigration efforts. Time is also running out, as the closer we get to midterm, the more reluctant vulnerable Democrats will be to stand with the president on this issue.

Border crisis: We met injured, dehydrated, exhausted migrants at the border. Listen to their pleas.

In this highly partisan era, some Latinos may feel uncomfortable criticizing a president whom we see as an amigo. But the pressure on Biden regarding immigration is needed now. Consider that the DACA, of which both Obama and Biden are proud, was only enacted after relentless activism and protests from young immigrants who wanted to live and work without fear of being deported.

The extension of Title 42 was a mistake. The Biden administration can and must do better, and soon, before the President’s grace period on immigration ends.

Raul A. Reyes is a lawyer and a member of the USA TODAY Contributors Council. Follow him on Twitter: @RaulAReyes

You can read various opinions from our Board of Contributors and other editors on the Opinion homepage, on Twitter @usatodayopinion, and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, send a comment to [email protected]

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden Pledged to Reform Immigration. We are still waiting.

