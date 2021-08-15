How Jen Psaki deftly dodges Fox Newss’s verbal grenades during press briefings | Biden administration





Is Joe Biden to blame for the reluctance to vaccinate because he said he didn’t trust Donald Trump? Not that we’ve seen in the data, replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. It was the sham. Then came the push of the jugular.

I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting that people inject poison versions into their veins to cure Covid.

For questioner Peter Doocy, White House reporter for conservative Fox News, there was no return from that verbal kick from Bidens’ media spokesman. Until next time of course.

For four years, the White House must have felt like Fox News. President Donald Trump was a regular interviewee on the network while also describing other media as the enemy of the people. His press secretaries Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany duly took a combative approach to the briefing room, throwing verbal grenades that usually did not explode.

Now the shoe is on the other foot and Fox News finds itself as the main voice of dissent at the daily press briefing, asking some of the more direct questions as it tries to dig holes in the Biden administration. .

The duels between Doocy, son of Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, and Psaki, a former student of the Barack Obama administration, hardly rank alongside the televised Spicers meltdowns, but offer insight into right-wing critics of Biden and his strategy to neutralize them.

Doocy, 34, comes to every briefing armed with carefully crafted questions to set off, some would argue, a trap! moment or at least a viral clip, even though that clip simply consists of the White House denying any savage charge thrown at it.

Psaki, 42, for her part, makes the distinction between hearing Doocy with patience and courtesy, even a hint of loss of anger would be a disastrous optic while putting it in her place with a sharp phrase, known on social media as name of #PsakiBomb.

While most questions in the briefing will produce a paragraph or two at best, Doocy seems to think in terms of headings, albeit at times misleading. On July 16, for example, he hit the nail on the head with: How long has the administration been spying on people’s Facebook profiles, looking for vaccine information?

It was an absurd premise, based on official claims that vaccine misinformation on Facebook can be traced to a dozen people, ignoring the fact that this figure comes from a Center for Countering Digital Hate report, and not of the administration’s own supervision.

Psaki replied curtly: That was a pretty loaded and inaccurate question. This is information that is open to the public, people sharing information online, just like you all report information on your news stations.

On July 20, Doocy noted that at least six Democrats who fled Texas to thwart a voter suppression bill in the state had come to the U.S. capital and tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. . Should we fear that this trip to defend the right to vote is now a major event in Washington? He asked.

First of all, Psaki deviated from the obvious trap: Well, I would say that’s not a characterization we were doing from here. We certainly understand that there will be decisive cases. Even incredibly effective vaccines are not foolproof. They are not 100% effective. We saw that.

Then she tried to turn the episode into something more positive: here’s the good news, however, we know these people, I think, if I’m right, have been vaccinated. This means that it protects from death; it protects against serious diseases; it protects, for the most part, from hospitalization. So, this is a good sign.

On the pandemic again a week later, with the masks returning to the briefing room, Doocy expressed the frustration of many on his network by asking that, if vaccines work, why do those vaccinated now have to wear masks the same way as the people who you haven’t had?

Psaki seemed irritated and by default gave an answer that not everyone felt was right: because public health officials in our administration decided, based on the data, that this is a way to go. ensure that they are protected, that their loved ones are protected. This is an extra step, given the transmissibility of the virus, which they advise people to take.

Last week, Doocy seized with relish that Democratic MK Cori Bush hired private security while also calling for police funding. Psaki responded calmly, I think we shouldn’t lose the forest through the trees here, pointed out that Bush has received death threats, then added, I will say the president was very clear that he is opposes police funding.

The exchanges add a jolt of electricity to what may seem like incremental questions and repetitive answers on those long, damp, soporific summer afternoons in Washington. Empty seats, once unthinkable in the Trump era, began to reappear in the briefing room. Doocys’ aggressive approach and willingness to interrupt Psaki keep her on her guard.

His presence also gives the White House access to a Fox News audience it would otherwise miss, and allows the administration to present itself as willing to hold diverse opinions rather than group thinking. So when last month Doocy returned from a brief stay and Psaki elicited the laughter by saying: Welcome back !, perhaps she was both sarcastic and sincere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/15/jen-psaki-fox-news-duel-press-briefings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos