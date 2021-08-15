Rob Schofield: Cuomo and the outrage of the Trump presidency | Chroniclers





The most egregious and outrageous example of this disturbing state of affairs, of course, is the Crown Prince of Sexually Inappropriate Behavior, Donald Trump. Indeed, compared to Trump, who has been credibly and repeatedly accused of not only rude behavior but also actual sexual assault, Cuomo, and especially Franken, almost look like Boy Scouts.

The idea that a liar and serial predator like Trump remains, despite his countless transgressions, the de facto GOP leader and presumed presidential candidate in 2024 tells you everything you need to know on the subject.

But, of course, the list doesn’t end there. Don’t forget Brett Kavanaugh, who was rushed to the Supreme Court by Republicans despite an overwhelmingly credible charge of inappropriate sexual behavior as a young man.

And here in North Carolina, we witnessed a similar unwarranted tolerance a few years ago when Republicans in State House authorized one of their members, former State Representative Cody Henson, to remain in office despite being ordered by a judge to turn over all of his firearms to law enforcement officials after being credibly accused, among other things, of repeatedly sending harassing texts to his wife.

The bottom line: Andrew Cuomo’s disappearance shows that American society continues to make gradual progress in tackling inappropriate sexual and personal behavior, but as long as Donald Trump remains his standard-bearer, the modern Republican Party will be largely absent (and indeed, an obstacle to) this process.

Rob Schofield is the director of NC Policy Watch.

