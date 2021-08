Protests around the world criticize Pakistan for “sponsoring terrorism” in Afghanistan

A number of protests were organized by the Afghan diaspora on Sunday in various cities in Europe, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, among others, to raise their voices against Pakistan’s role in the Afghan crisis. and accuse Islamabad of helping the Taliban control the war. torn country.

Protesters sharply criticized the intrusive and underhanded role of Pakistan led by Imran Khan in the ruin of Afghanistan. They also called on the international community to take note of Pakistan’s role and to act positively to save the Afghan people.

According to a report published in ANI, around 300 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday to protest against Pakistan for its support for the Taliban in the Afghan nation. Afghan citizens, residing in Adelaide, in southern Australia, also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistani government for its intervention in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

The IANS news agency tweeted that a protest was organized by the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) outside the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on August 14 to highlight “Islamabad-sponsored terrorism and activism, support to the Taliban and false propaganda through ISI stooge Maria Jadoon “.

Likewise, American Afghans staged a protest outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington on Saturday to denounce suspected Islamabad-sponsored terrorism in their home country, where the Taliban continue to seize key cities and military bases.

Speaking to Twitter, the South Asian Minorities Collective said: “A protest by Afghan, Baloch, Pashtun and Sindhi communities was joined by communities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Bangladesh outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC . All demanded with one voice #SanctionPakistan #TerroristStatePakistan. “

In recent days, Taliban fighters have swept through most parts of Afghanistan, taking control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

Taliban fighters, who entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, said they awaited a peaceful transfer from the city after vowing not to take him by force, but the uncertainty panicked residents who rushed to the city. to leave the capital, workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the United States Embassy.

(with contributions from agencies)

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/protests-organised-across-world-to-slam-pakistan-for-sponsoring-terrorism-in-afghanistan-4089494.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos