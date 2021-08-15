Israel offers to send team to Turkey as it tackles major flooding





Defense Minister Benny Gantz has offered to send Israeli search and rescue troops to Turkey, following massive flooding in the country, his office said on Sunday. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, through IDF channels, contacted Turkey’s Defense Attaché in Israel and the Turkish Defense Ministry, with an offer to send a delegation from the Home Front Command to Turkey, including search and rescue operations and medical assistance, ”the ministry said in a statement. declaration. “This is in light of the powerful flooding in the country which has already claimed dozens of lives. Rescuers in Turkey are rushing to find survivors of the flash floods in the north that left at least 55 dead on Sunday. Scientists believe that these natural disasters are becoming more and more intense and frequent due to global warming caused by polluting emissions. The official disaster management agency AFAD said teams were raking the rubble of dozens of houses that collapsed due to flooding that hit Black Sea regions on Wednesday after heavy rains. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions In the village of Babacay, in the northern province of Sinop, 40 houses and two bridges were completely destroyed by the floods, according to the official Anadolu news agency. An aerial view shows the Ezine stream washing away debris after deadly flash floods shattered its banks in the town of Bozkurt, in the Kastamonu district of Turkey’s Black Sea region on August 14, 2021 (STR / AFP) The last official report published on Saturday by AFAD stood at 55, with nine other people hospitalized. Turkey’s emergence as a frontline country in the fight against climate change is also a challenge for Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan two years away from the next scheduled general elections. As the initial shock of the floods wore off, questions and criticism arose. Flood survivors accused local authorities of failing to properly warn them of the dangers of impending storms. Criticism has also been leveled that several buildings have been constructed in areas prone to flooding. In Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, an eight-story building built on the banks of the Ezine River collapsed. Footage shot by survivors showed raging river waters flooding the streets within minutes, sweeping away cars and traffic signs. The government – which did not adopt the 2015 Paris climate accord – denied that the sudden rise in water levels was linked to a hydroelectric plant further up the river. The media had reported that a water retention dam may have ruptured.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-offers-to-dispatch-team-to-turkey-as-it-battles-major-flooding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos