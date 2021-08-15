Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch first phase of single national program on Monday





Prime Minister Imran Khan Twitter / @ PTIofficialSNC will be released in three phases, with the first phase being released tomorrow. SNC has engaged in a consultative process with stakeholders in the public and private sectors. A separate curriculum has been developed for minority students called Religious Education.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) tomorrow for grades K-5.

The SNC was developed by the National Curriculum Council and the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, in consultation and collaboration with the education departments of all federative units in the country.

The CNS is developed and published in three phases:

In Phase-I, the program for grades Pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented. In Phase-II, the program for grades 6 to 8 (academic year 2022-23) will be implemented. In Phase-III, the curriculum for years 9 to 12 (academic year 2023-24) will be implemented. Key considerations in SNC

Some key considerations have been described for the development of the CNS. These considerations include:

Teachings of the Holy Quran and the Seerat-e-Nabwi. Pakistan’s constitutional framework. National policies with their aspirations and standards. diversity of cultures and religions. Development of 21st century skills including analytical, critical and creative thinking Multi-step curriculum development process

The process of developing the CNS involved a comparative review with the curricula of other countries and consensus building in Pakistan following a consultative process.

As a first step, several comparative studies were carried out to align an SNC project with international standards. These standards were taken from programs followed in Singapore, UK, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The results of the international study programs have been incorporated into the SNC project.

The second step involved a consultative process with stakeholders from the public sector, private sector, madrasas, and cantonment and garrison councils across Pakistan. Provincial and territorial workshops were then organized in all federating units.

Finally, a national conference was held in Islamabad where consensus on the final version of the program was reached.

The CNS-based model textbooks, as well as the teacher training modules, were developed for grades Pre-1 to 5. They were shared with all federating units to support the rapid implementation of the CNS in the field. .

The curriculum documents for SNC Phase II (Grades 6-8) are nearing completion, following a similar consultative process. The program will be ready for implementation in the next academic year 2022-2023.

The time in between will be used to make quality textbooks for all schools, with the participation of the public and private sectors as needed.

Finally, phase III (grade 9 to 12) will be developed and implemented during the years 2023-24.

Components of SNC

As part of the SNC, English will be taught as a language with an emphasis on skills.

In Islamiat, new themes of Muamilaat (social issues) and Islam aur daur e hazir ke taqazay (Islam and demands of the modern world) have been added. Experts from all factions of Ittehad Tanzimat Ul Madaris Pakistan participated in the consultation for the Islamiat section of the program.

In addition, to ensure intra-faith harmony, the SNC has also focused on what is common between different schools of thought and has avoided promoting religious differences.

The practical aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) get special attention in the CNS, especially in terms of how they apply to the lives of the younger generation. Aspects include protecting the planet, conserving water, the rights of the elderly, citizenship, respect for religious and cultural diversity, and the values ​​of honesty and hard work.

For students of minority faiths, a separate curriculum called Religious Education has been developed. Five major religions are represented, with an individual program for each including Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Bahai and Kalash.

Social studies were developed to encourage patriotism, global citizenship, human rights, and peace.

Sindh rejects SNC

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has rejected the SNC and no provincial officials will be present at the launch ceremony tomorrow at the prime minister’s office, sources told Geo News.

The Minister of Education and the Secretary of Education of Sindh were invited to attend the ceremony, however, the provincial government banned all officials from attending the event, claiming that after the 18th Amendment education is a provincial issue, sources said.

With additional contribution from Rana Javaid in Karachi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/365458-pm-to-launch-first-phase-of-single-national-curriculum-on-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos