Politics
President Jokowi sends drugs to Covid-19 patients in Riau
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo sent drugs for Covid-19 patients to Riau. Both for treated patients and for independent and centralized isolation.
“Alhamdulillah, just yesterday the president called me, immediately sent medicine and an oxygen concentrator today,” said the governor of Riau Syamsuar when taking over the cargo of Jokowi via a Hercules plane to Roesmin Nurjadin Pekanbaru air base, Sunday (8/15).
Syamsuar immediately ordered the Health Bureau to immediately distribute drugs for Covid-19 patients throughout the Riau region. Because the patients are waiting for the medicine.
“We will give more of the medicine to areas with a high number of Covid cases,” Syamsuar said.
The amount of medical aid received by the provincial government of Riau is 300 packages. This medical aid is intended for Covid-19 patients. While the oxygen concentrator is 100 packs.
Syamsuar said oxygen concentrators would be prioritized for island areas far from hospital facilities. This is useful in an emergency.
The mapping is not carried out according to the number of active cases, but is prioritized according to the location of the area far from the health facilities.
With the help of this tool, Syamsuar said, Covid-19 patients who show symptoms of shortness of breath can get help without having to go to the hospital.
“Oxygen concentrators are not only for the four regions that are currently implementing PPKM Level 4, but for all regions. We will share this later, but what is clear is that we will be prioritizing to island regions, ”Syamsuar said. (mdk / ray)
