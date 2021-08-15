Connect with us

Boris Johnson vows to save British nationals as Afghanistan crumbles

Boris Johnson has pledged to get as many Afghans who worked with the UK out of the country as possible as the Taliban prepared to take control of the capital Kabul.

With the flight of President Ashraf Ghani and the insurgent fighters surrounding the capital, the prime minister said the situation was “extremely difficult”.

After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, he said the UK was determined to work with its allies to prevent the country from once again becoming “fertile ground for terrorism”.

However, he faced a backlash from lawmakers who said the West had been humiliated by insurgents armed with basic weapons.

MPs are expected to express their anger and frustration when they return to Westminster on Wednesday for an emergency recall from Parliament to discuss the crisis.

In the meantime, Mr Johnson said the government’s priority was to help the remaining British nationals as well as the Afghans who had helped the UK.

He said British Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow traveled to Kabul airport to help process requests from those seeking to leave.

Arrival of the 16th Air Assault Brigade in Kabul
Arrival of the 16th Air Assault Brigade in Kabul (Ben Shread / Mod / PA)

“Our priority is to make sure we live up to our obligations to British nationals in Afghanistan, to all those who have helped the British effort in Afghanistan for 20 years, and to get them out as quickly as possible,” he said. he declares.

“We’re going to get out of it as much as possible in the next few days. “

Britain sent 600 troops – including Paras from the 16th Air Assault Brigade – to help with the operation.

Meanwhile, other Western countries scrambled to get their people out, with helicopters shuttling from the U.S. Embassy to the airport as smoke billowed from the embassy roof as diplomats were burning sensitive material.

With a new Taliban-led Afghan government set to take power in days, if not hours, Mr Johnson said the UK will work with its allies to take a concerted approach to the new regime.

“We don’t want anyone bilaterally recognizing the Taliban,” he said.

“We want a united position of all like-minded people, wherever possible, so that we do everything possible to prevent Afghanistan from falling back into fertile ground for terrorism.”

However, senior lawmakers expressed concern that the West’s credibility had been fundamentally damaged by its inability to support an ally 20 years after international forces entered the country.

House of Commons Foreign Affairs Chairman Tom Tugendhat said it was “the biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez” in the 1950s.

Defense Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio: “It’s completely humiliating for the West.

“We have assembled the most incredible and technologically advanced alliance the world has ever seen and we are defeated by an armed insurgency of AK47 and RPGs.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister must make plans to prevent the fall of the Afghan government from turning into a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of displaced people trying to escape the Taliban.

Of particular concern was the plight of Afghans who had worked with the UK and other Western countries, fearing that they would be targeted by insurgents.

The Taliban insisted they were seeking a peaceful transfer of power and promised amnesty for those who had worked with foreign countries or the Afghan government.

However, such assurances have been met with deep skepticism, fearing they will revert to the hardline policies they pursued before being expelled in 2001 – including the crackdown on women and girls.

Mr Tugendhat told BBC News: “The real danger is that we are going to see all women parliamentarians murdered, we are going to see ministers hanged on lampposts.”

Labor called for the urgent extension of the program to resettle Afghans who had worked with the UK.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said she had been inundated with calls for help and the government had only hours to resolve the issue.

“Some of them have already been killed, others have received threats against themselves and their families.

“We have an obligation as a country to make sure they are safe,” she told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

The interior ministry said it had already relocated 3,300 Afghan workers and their families and continued to fulfill “international obligations and moral commitments.”

Among senior parliamentarians, the speed of Afghanistan’s collapse was shocked after the West invested billions in building up the country’s armed forces.

In just over a week, many towns fell to the Taliban without a fight after tribal elders intervened to negotiate the withdrawal of government forces to prevent bloodshed.

While much of the anger was directed at the United States for its decision to withdraw its forces, precipitating the collapse, some MPs expressed concern that Britain could have done more to avoid the crisis.

Mr Johnson, however, said that while the US move had “sped things up”, the end was inevitable.

“It was in many ways something that was chronicle of a predicted event.

“We had known for a long time that this was the way it was,” he said.

