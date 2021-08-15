Boris Johnson vows to save British nationals as Afghanistan crumbles

After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, he said the UK was determined to work with its allies to prevent the country from once again becoming “fertile ground for terrorism”.

However, he faced a backlash from lawmakers who said the West had been humiliated by insurgents armed with basic weapons.

MPs are expected to express their anger and frustration when they return to Westminster on Wednesday for an emergency recall from Parliament to discuss the crisis.

In the meantime, Mr Johnson said the government’s priority was to help the remaining British nationals as well as the Afghans who had helped the UK.

He said British Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow traveled to Kabul airport to help process requests from those seeking to leave.

“Our priority is to make sure we live up to our obligations to British nationals in Afghanistan, to all those who have helped the British effort in Afghanistan for 20 years, and to get them out as quickly as possible,” he said. he declares.

“We’re going to get out of it as much as possible in the next few days. “

Britain sent 600 troops – including Paras from the 16th Air Assault Brigade – to help with the operation.

Meanwhile, other Western countries scrambled to get their people out, with helicopters shuttling from the U.S. Embassy to the airport as smoke billowed from the embassy roof as diplomats were burning sensitive material.

With a new Taliban-led Afghan government set to take power in days, if not hours, Mr Johnson said the UK will work with its allies to take a concerted approach to the new regime.

“We don’t want anyone bilaterally recognizing the Taliban,” he said.

“We want a united position of all like-minded people, wherever possible, so that we do everything possible to prevent Afghanistan from falling back into fertile ground for terrorism.”

However, senior lawmakers expressed concern that the West’s credibility had been fundamentally damaged by its inability to support an ally 20 years after international forces entered the country.

House of Commons Foreign Affairs Chairman Tom Tugendhat said it was “the biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez” in the 1950s.

Defense Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio: “It’s completely humiliating for the West.

“We have assembled the most incredible and technologically advanced alliance the world has ever seen and we are defeated by an armed insurgency of AK47 and RPGs.”