The price of gasoline will remain unchanged for the rest of August





Photo: Reuters. High-speed gasoline and diesel prices remain unchanged at Rs 119.80 per liter and Rs 116.53 per liter, according to a notification. The price of kerosene has been increased by Rs 0.81 per liter. The price of light diesel has been increased by Rs1.10 per liter.

The Pakistani government said on Sunday that it would not increase the price of gasoline for the remaining month of August, a notification issued in this regard confirmed.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, calling for a tariff increase. Tariffs were expected to rise, however, the price of gasoline and high-speed diesel remained unchanged.

On the other hand, the price of kerosene has been increased by Rs 0.81 per liter, while the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs 1.10 per liter.

The new price for kerosene will be Rs 88.30 per liter and light diesel will now sell for Rs 85.77 per liter, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices will remain unchanged at Rs 119.80 per liter and the price of high speed diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs 116.53 per liter, the notification confirmed.

The price change will come into effect on Monday August 16, 2021 at 00:00.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance made the final decision to change the price of petroleum products after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

