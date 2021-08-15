Pakistan sets new world record with 52,000 saplings planted in 60 seconds





Pakistan sets a world record by planting more than 50,000 saplings in less than a minute. Image Credit: Provided

Islamabad: The Pakistani city of Gujranwala received a new identity after students set a world record by planting more than 52,000 saplings in one minute.

Gujranwala’s name entered the Guinness Book of World Records with the student green initiative, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam who led the tree-planting event.

The children of Gujranwala planted 52,040 saplings in 60 seconds on August 12 and broke previous records, the statement read. The Pakistani team broke the world record set by Bhutan in 2015 by planting 49,672 trees in one hour.

The saplings were planted along the 14 km green belt of the GT road through the town of Gujranwala. At least 12,500 students accompanied by teachers, members of civil society participated in the event recorded by drone cameras. The Gujranwala Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would take care of the newly planted trees.

The activity was organized as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green 10 Billion Tree planting program with the aim of setting a new Guinness World Record and inspiring young people to take action for the climate.

This is a gift from the people of Gujranwala to the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day with a message to the country that August 14 should be commemorated, as Green Pakistan Day Aslam said, urging every Pakistani to plant at least one plant on Independence Day.

Pakistan leads global tree-planting campaign as Gujranwala people lead nationwide campaign, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan recently opened the world’s largest forest from Miyawaki to the world in Lahore, which would help fight climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-sets-new-world-record-with-52000-saplings-planted-in-60-seconds-1.81594736 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos