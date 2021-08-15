Donald Trump memes still rule the internet – Film Daily





While we may not hear Donald Trump’s name anymore, there was a time not so long ago that his name was a trending topic. Before he left the White House earlier this year, almost daily, we heard about his highly controversial actions and statements he made during his tenure as president.

Do you remember those memorable days? If you need a little refresher, let’s take a look at all of the best Donald Trump memes here.

Trump: We love you. Have a good life.

American Democracy: pic.twitter.com/CDiWU4ntnU

– Michael Kimmerlein (@kimmerman_) January 20, 2021

The day he left

Who could forget Donald Trump memes the day he officially left the White House? A moment in history for sure.

this man, the meanest girl leaving the office in 7th grade, writing in your yearbook🤝

“Have a good life”

– rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump vs. the bad girl

“Have a good life” was definitely a phrase we never expected to come out of her mouth.

Joshua Trump truly represents America. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KY063BNGwU

– Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 6, 2019

Joshua trump

Of course, who could forget this iconic photo?

Scientists: Do not look directly at the sun during the eclipse. Trump: Hold on to my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d

– DAN (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

Eclipse

The memes were absolutely hilarious that day Donald Trump looked directly at the sun during an eclipse.

Devastating revelation in Trump’s note to Biden pic.twitter.com/cVR91ItJ6D

– Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) January 20, 2021

Trump illiterate?

Who knows what was on the note that Trump had to leave for Biden?

Sources confirmed it was most likely a snapshot of Trump’s note to Biden: pic.twitter.com/avw7iSMEd2

– Saurav Jha (@ SJha1618) January 20, 2021

Hateful Notes

Of course, many Donald Trump memes had to do with people wondering what he had written for Joe Biden. Do you think this one is close enough to the real rating?

Trump’s departure letter to Biden pic.twitter.com/91COhqIj8Y

– Anna Rose Iovine (@annaroseiovine) January 20, 2021

Sam and Ron

Only true Jersey Shore fans would get this one.

Trump is finally out of the office I’m so happy to get rid of him it feels like an out of body moment tbh pic.twitter.com/LAFnff6eXx

– river likes cam 💗🧸 8 / 100k (@BREKKERSYELENA) January 20, 2021

happy

Many people were celebrating with happy memes when Donald Trump left the White House.

Joe and Kamala enter the White House today with their luggage. #BidenHarrisInauguration #ByeTrump pic.twitter.com/r9HDgwO8gD

– Updates from Teresa Giudice (@TeresaUpdates) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

It was truly a cause for celebration!

Four years of Trump pic.twitter.com/aniU30Qtwf

– TA (@talter) January 20, 2021

A mess

We have to agree that Donald Trump’s four years haven’t been exactly the most fluid presidency we’ve seen in the United States.

