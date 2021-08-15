India responds to terrorism, expansionism with force and restraint, PM says





India is responding forcefully to the dual threat of terrorism and expansionism, but with restraint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, tacitly referring to the challenges Pakistan and China pose to security and peace. sovereignty of the nation.

Today the world is looking at India from a new perspective. There are two important aspects of this perception, one is terrorism and the other is expansionism. India is fighting against these two challenges and is also responding to them with firmness and restraint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech on the occasion of Independence Day. Our defense preparedness must be equally strong if India is to fulfill its obligations properly.

He was obviously referring to the responses of the Indian army and paramilitary forces against cross-border terrorism exported from Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC), but also to counter the decision of the People’s Liberation Army ( APL) to modify the status quo along the line of actual control (LAC).

India also conveyed the message of the might of New India to the country’s enemies by carrying out surgical and air strikes. the prime minister said, referring to the Indian army raid on a terrorist camp across India’s LoC with Pakistan in September 2016, as well as the bombing by the Indian Air Force in another terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan in February 2019. It shows that India is changing. India can change. India can make the toughest decisions and she doesn’t hesitate to make the toughest decisions.

The nation celebrated its 75th Independence Day even as the more than 16-month standoff between the Indian military and the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh could not yet be fully resolved. Although lengthy negotiations resulted in the mutual withdrawal of troops from both sides of the Pangong Tso (lake) in February and the Gogra Post this month, the two sides have not yet been able to agree to withdraw the soldiers. several other confrontation points, including Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang Plains.

The Indian and Pakistani military agreed on February 25 this year to strictly adhere to the 2003 ceasefire pact and to avoid shooting each other across the LoC or undisputed sections of the border. between the two nations. This tension eased along the LoC and fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes talks leading to a thaw. However, the two sides recently resumed the war of words, with New Delhi accusing the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani military of exporting terror to India and Islamabad accusing Indian spy agencies of terrorist attacks in India. Pakistan.

I assure the country that we will spare no effort to strengthen the hands of our forces engaged in the defense of the country, the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

India is also concerned about the possibility of Pakistan gaining a strategic advantage in Afghanistan after the Taliban resurgent following the withdrawal of troops from the United States and its NATO allies.

The Taliban have in the past lent their support to anti-Indian terrorists based in Pakistan, notably during the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in December 1999.

Modi also pointed out on Sunday that his governments are pushing to increase India’s autonomy in the defense sector, especially in the manufacture of military equipment. We are making constant efforts to provide new opportunities for our hard-working entrepreneurs and to encourage Indian companies to make the country self-sufficient in the defense field, the Prime Minister said.

